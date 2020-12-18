Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, and now, returning star Tessa Thompson has teased even more surprises to come. In a recent interview, the actress not only confirms her role as King of Asgard in the upcoming sequel, but also suggests that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up.

"Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her. And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

During the finale of last year's Avengers: Endgame, Thor appoints Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie as the King of Asgard, the kingdom of which now resides on Earth. While Thor: Love and Thunder will show Valkyrie in this royal role, it sounds she will still find time to get away and join in with the latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is beginning to look more and more like a major Marvel event, with several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy set to join both the Asgardian in the sequel. Chris Pratt has already been confirmed to be returning as Star-Lord, with rumors now circulating that the likes of Vin Diesel, Idris Elba and Jaimie Alexander will also return as Groot, Heimdall and Lady Sif respectively.

Thompson's comments certainly vibe with recent reports, which have indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers movie; "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble." So, the burning question is, which other Marvel characters will join proceedings?

While certain elements of the plot remain tightly under wraps, returning star Natalie Portman cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the movie. During a recent interview, the actress confirmed that she has been in Australia for some time as the production gears up to begin filming, and, while discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the upcoming movie, Portman made it crystal clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down. "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

But it's not just Portman, with Tessa Thompson having also declared her excitement over "seeing a woman wield the hammer." While discussing the movie during an appearance at ACE Comic Con, Thompson went on to say that "Natalie's already getting buff and I'm going to teach her my trick about grunting. Let me text her now about that, actually. [laughs] I'm really looking forward to the next phase, I think it's going to be an exciting one."

Several details regarding Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day, most intriguing of which is The Dark Knight star Christian Bale's role as the villain. The Oscar winner will portray the formidable Gorr the God Butcher in Love and Thunder, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space.

Sadly, audiences will have to wait a little while before seeing how all the pieces fit together, with Thor: Love and Thunder currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from The Playlist.