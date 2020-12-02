Returning star Natalie Portman is training as hard as she can in preparation for standing next to the man-mountain that is Chris Hemsworth. The actress recently discussed her role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and how she feels about sharing the screen with Hemsworth following the recent image of the behemoth actor working out.

"It's otherworldly. I also feel like I'm so un-versed in what muscles do and how they get like that, like, does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles? He's looking good. It's a lot of pressure. I'm gonna look like his little grandma next to him."

While certain elements of the plot for Thor: Love and Thunder remain under wraps, Natalie Portman cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor in the Marvel sequel. During a recent interview, the actress confirmed that she has been in Australia for some time as the production gears up to begin filming, and, while discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the upcoming movie, Portman made it crystal clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle.

"No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor. The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

This is hardly the first time that Portman has given away her role in proceedings, with the actress recently confirming a long-held rumor regarding the comic book inspiration behind the sequel's story saying, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

As well as confirming that her version of Thor will share the screen with Chris Hemsworth's, "There's still the other Thor - the original Thor," Portman has even revealed that she will wield the coveted hammer Mjölnir in the movie with the actress proclaiming proudly, "I do, I do," after being asked whether Foster gets to take the weapon as her own.

So, it certainly sounds likely that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster suiting up as Thor, much like she did in the comics, which found her becoming the Marvel hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming a major Marvel event, with several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy set to join both the Asgardian and Jane Foster on this latest adventure. Chris Pratt has already been confirmed to be returning as Star-Lord for the sequel, with rumors now circulating that the likes of Vin Diesel and Idris Elba will also return as Groot and Heimdall respectively. Recent reports have even indicated that Thor: Love and Thunder will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers movie; "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble."

Directed by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022 and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale. This comes to us from Jimmy Kimmel Live.