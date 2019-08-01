Even though Thor: Love and Thunder is still a couple of years away, Natalie Portman isn't wasting any time in getting prepared. During Marvel's massive San Diego Comic-Con presentation, it was revealed that, not only is Thor 4 happening, but that Portman will return as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That alone would have been enough to get fans excited, but when it was revealed she was going to be the new Thor, it brought things to another level. Now, Portman has revealed she's already doing her homework.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she's gathered together a collection of trade paperback editions of The Mighty Thor. The collected editions she showcased include Thunder In Her Veins, Lords of Midgard, The Asgard/Shi'ar War and The Death of the Mighty Thor. These all come from the run in Marvel Comics that was kicked off by Jason Aaron in 2014, which saw Jane Foster become Thor. Natalie Portman simply captioned the photo with the word "Werk." Aaron got wind of her work and shared it on Twitter, having this to say.

"Looks like Natalie's already getting that thunder in her veins."

The idea of gender-swapping roles has become increasingly popular in Hollywood. Naturally, many who weren't intimately familiar with the comics assumed Marvel was getting in on the trend. However, Natalie Portman's collection of research material is evidence that this is being pulled directly from the comics. It's also worth mentioning that Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor has received a great deal of praise. So, depending on how this is all executed, there is a great deal of potential for a bold new version of the franchise on the big screen.

What we know for sure is that Taika Waititi, who brilliantly revamped the series with Thor: Ragnarok, is returning to the director's chair. It was also his idea to bring back Natalie Portman as the new Thor and managed to convince her to sign on. Chris Hemsworth will also be back as the God of Thunder, as will Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. When last we saw Valkyrie, she was crowned as the new ruler of Asgard on Earth. Valkyrie will be looking for her Queen and will be the first major LGBTQ superhero character in the MCU.

Other movies that will be released as part of Phase 4 of the MCU include Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Disney+ shows like WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Hawkeye are also in the mix. Phase 5 will include reboots of Blade, the Fantastic Four and X-Men, along with sequels such as Captain Marvel 2 and Black Panther 2. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Be sure to check out the post from Jason Aaron's Twitter below.