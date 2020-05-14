Chris Hemsworth is the latest celebrity to accept the All In Challenge, and what he is offering will be of particular interest to Marvel fans. Hemsworth is offering one fan the chance to attend the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere. Granted, it won't be happening until early 2022, but that could give said lucky fan something to look forward to.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of himself accepting the challenge. The All In Challenge has been raising money for charity, with celebrities auctioning off items or experiences to do so. The idea is that each celebrity who accepts will challenge others to do the same. Chris Hemsworth was challenged by his fellow MCU co-star Chris Pratt and NFL star Saquon Barkley. Hemsworth nominated his co-stars from The Avengers, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

$10 earns ten entries, with $25 earning 25 entries. $50 will get 100 entries and $100 will nab 200 entries. The contest is capped at 200 entries per person. 100 percent of the money raised is going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Per the contest's official page, here is what the winner will receive.

"Chris Hemsworth is inviting you for a first look at his latest heroic film. You and a guest will attend the world premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' the fourth installment of the superhero's story, starring Hemsworth and an A-list cast. Make sure you have all your questions for the Marvel superstar hammered out, because you'll have a chance to meet Chris and chat with him at the after party! It's an experience that's sure to be more valuable than any infinity stone to a true MCU fan."

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor in the MCU once again. The project was originally announced last summer during Marvel's Phase 4 reveal at San Diego Comic-Con. Taika Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok, is returning. Natalie Portman will make her return to the MCU as Jane Foster, only this time she will be picking up the mantle of Thor. Tessa Thompson will also be reprising her role as Valkyrie. Christian Bale has been tapped to play the main villain, but the identity of the character has yet to be revealed.

Filming on the sequel was originally supposed to begin this summer but has been delayed by several months. Disney also had to delay the release date for Black Widow, which forced them to do some major shuffling with the release calendar. As a result, Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed and is now set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. Those who wish to enter the contest can head on over to Fanatics.com.