Thor 4 aka Thor: Love and Thunder will begin shooting in August. Director Taika Waititi revealed the production start in a new interview. Waititi has been a busy man since directing Thor: Ragnarok and he has been gathering more acclaim at the same time. His directorial work and voice acting can be seen in The Mandalorian, which took the director/actor into the Star Wars universe. The show just wrapped its first season and it was just announced that it will be returning next fall.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are teaming up again for Thor: Love and Thunder. The team are returning to Australia to shoot the sequel, which is also where most of the last installment was shot. Hopefully the raging wildfires dominating the area will be taken care of by then and won't affect the production. Currently, Australia is in rough shape as firefighters try to get a grip on the situation. The fires have burned a record-setting 14.5 million acres, which is an area almost as big as West Virginia.

Back in November, Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had not yet read the script for Thor: Love and Thunder, though he did say it will have "lots of love and lots of thunder." The Thor actor is excited to begin working on the movie because so much has changed for the character since we last saw him. Hemsworth says, "But having left Avengers: Endgame, where Thor was, we have a lot of room to move there and drastically change again, which is very, very exciting." We still don't know if we're going to see the overweight version of The God of Thunder or the regular he-man style.

In addition to Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to see a pretty bold and exciting movie as Waititi promises it will be even crazier than Thor: Ragnarok, which is really saying something. He has also confirmed that fan-favorite characters Korg and Meik will be back for the new adventure too, so hopefully they'll have larger roles this time around. It has yet to be confirmed if we will see Tom Hiddleston back as Loki or Mark Ruffalo back as Smart Hulk.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on November 5th, 2021. We're just under a year away from seeing the highly anticipated sequel and only a few months away from the MCU officially kicking of Phase 4 with Black Widow. There's a lot on the horizon for MCU fans, which includes the Disney+ shows. It has been confirmed that Tom Hiddleston will return for the Loki series, so we could very well see him back with Chris Hemsworth next year. We'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the interview with Taika Waititi below, thanks to the Variety Twitter account.