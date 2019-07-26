In November 2021, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the epically anticipated fourth entry in the Thor saga Thor: Love and Thunder. And today we hear that Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok sequel begins filming at Fox Studios Australia once Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings wraps in August 2020.

Marvel's vice president David Grant says this about the production schedule for Thor 4 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

"Following the recently announced Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios is pleased to announce our third tentpole feature to be produced in Australia and follows our highly positive experience from Thor: Ragnarok. Shooting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Thor: Love and Thunder back-to-back will provide local crews with sustained, continuous employment opportunities. We will be working with local educational institutions in creating internship opportunities and would like to thank the Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher and the New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin for their invaluable support."

New South Wales Arts Minister Don Harwin added this.

"This announcement means Marvel Studios will be producing films in Sydney for the next few years and follows the recent announcement of a new Australian studio for Industrial Light and Magic, Disney's famed visual effects and post-production company. NSW is the complete package, offering a spectacular location and skilled technicians that can support the requirements of a major blockbuster film."

The God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth spoke to local media recently saying this.

"It's an interesting feeling after End Game because it was like where do you go from there, but it's about making great films and to still be a part of the Marvel/Disney family and to be able to make another film is fantastic."

Pre-production on Thor: Love and Thunder begins this March with the above-mentioned Chris Hemsworth returning once again as The God of Thunder along with Westworld and Little Woods actress Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Black Swan and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith actress Natalie Portman as Jane Foster / The Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is, of course, the sequel to What We Do in the Shadows and The Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi's mega-hit Thor: Ragnarok. Kevin Feige produced the Marvel movie from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson, Craig Kyle, and Christopher L. Yost based on the character created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby. Mark Mothersbaugh provided the third Thor movie with its killer score while Javier Aguirresarobe handled cinematography. Joel Negron and Zene Baker edited it all together. Walt Disney Studios unleashed the Marvel Studios movie into a theater near you back on November 3, 2017. The $180 million film scored a total of $854 million at the box-office once all was said and done. Let's hope Thor: Love and Thunder reaches those heights (and beyond!) as well when it lands in theaters on November 5, 2021. Meanwhile, this update comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.