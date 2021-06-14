While fans have been speculating on exactly how Chris Hemsworth's Thor will look in his upcoming fourth solo outing as Marvel's God of Thunder, new artwork from the Thor: Love and Thunder wrap gifts given to cast and crew have given the most definitive look yet at what the hero's new get up could be.

While many of the previous images have come from grainy set photographs, this is the first clear idea of Thor's appearance, which is more than a little reminiscent of the Thunderstrike costume created by Eric Masterson in the 90s. The images also revealed some of the 80s-nostalgia of Thor: Ragnarok still in evidence, with some neon logo reveals, suggesting that director Taika Waititi is definitely following the rule of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" after the success of his previous outing, which saved Thor from becoming the bum note in the Marvel franchise.

Happy Friday! Here's a piece of official promo art from #ThorLoveAndThunder, which was on a t-shirt, given to the film's crew.... pic.twitter.com/OjT8HIlvPw — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) June 11, 2021

With the movie formally wrapped and the release date now less than a year away, hype for the return of Thor is well and truly building. With Phase Four of the MCU ready to kick of next month with Black Widow, fans are eagerly awaiting any information they can get on the upcoming movies. In the new artwork, we see Thor's flowing locks are back, replacing the dreadlocks of Endgame and short cut sported through most of Ragnarok and Infinity War, as he wears a shirt bearing a logo marking, cut off jacket and white Martial Arts style wrist straps. Stormbreaker is being brandished in his hands, crackling with lightning, signalling Chris Hemsworth is once again ready to be the Thor of old.

Obviously the new images don't give any indication of plot or franchise development, but it certainly cements the belief that Waititi has no intention of changing up the bright and flashy way he approached Ragnarok, and we can happily say this can only be a good thing. Having already stated that the new movie is going to be louder, brighter and bigger than its predecessor, its May 6th release date cannot come quick enough.

Thor: Love and Thunder will bring Natalie Portman back to the franchise as Jane Foster, who will absorb the power of Thor and become the new bringer of lightning. On set photos releases during shooting revealed Portman's built up physique, which she achieved through months of training prior to filming, which has left Marvel fans champing at the bit to see the storyline from The Mighty Thor comic arc play out on screen. And Portman isn't the only familiar face returning for the sequel.

Among the huge cast, which includes the addition of Christian Bale as the movie's antagonist, we will see the return of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, the new king of Asgard, and the Guardians of The Galaxy ensemble of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Bradley Cooper all set to feature heavily ahead of their own third solo outing later in the MCU, once again under the direction of James Gunn. Thor: Love And Thunder arrives on May 6th, 2022, in theaters worldwide.