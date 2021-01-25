It looks like another member of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be joining Chris Hemsworth and the rest of the gang in upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, with Rocket actor Sean Gunn sharing an image of himself in Australia where the movie is currently filming. Gunn shared a picture of himself in front of the Sydney Opera House, which seemingly confirms that he will reprise the role of Rocket Raccoon, with actor Bradley Cooper no doubt set to once again provide the character's voice. Though his part can be done from the comfort of a recording studio.

Sean Gunn AKA Rocket has portrayed the physical aspects of the character since his introduction in 2014, and joins a cavalcade of other MCU stars, many of whom have already arrived in Sydney, ready for filming to begin. So far, Rocket will reunite with the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Chris Pratt, who confirmed a few weeks ago that he was preparing to fly to the location to bring back Star-Lord in the Thor sequel. Karen Gillen also recently arrived in Australia where she will once again portray villain-turned-Guardian, Nebula. The likes of Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel are both also hotly rumored to be involved in the project, making the Thor follow-up something of a Guardians reunion.

Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor setting off into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, so it would make sense for the characters to feature during Love and Thunder, even if just in the first part of the movie.

Along with Rocket Raccoon, Thor: Love and Thunder finds several other actors reprising their roles from previous MCU outings, including Jaimie Alexander, who also has since shared an image of herself jetting off to Australia and thus confirming the return of Lady Sif. Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman will also reprise their roles from earlier Thor adventures, with Chris Hemsworth due to once again star as the titular Marvel superhero. Matt Damon, who featured in a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, has also reportedly been added to the roster in a currently undisclosed role.

Thor: Love and Thunder is quickly becoming one of Marvel's most intriguing projects, with reports from last year indicating that the movie will be a lot like an unofficial Avengers team-up. "In January, Taika Waititi's sequel Thor: Love and Thunder is starting its Australian shoot with a sprawling cast assembling for what one insider is likening to "an Avengers 5 feel," thanks to its ensemble," reports have stated.

This claim was recently backed up by returning star Tessa Thompson, who, while revealing a few details about her character Valkyrie's journey in the movie, suggested that even more characters from the wider MCU could show up. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," she said. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

While certain elements of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder remain tightly under wraps, a few details regarding the direction of the movie were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day event, including the revelation that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. This comes to us from Sean Gunn's official Instagram account.