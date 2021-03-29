Russell Crowe has joined Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Marvel sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. Details on the Gladiator actor's role are being kept under wraps at this time, though Deadline reports that the idea was to surprise fans with a "fun cameo" from Crowe when the movie is released. That train left the station when recent photos of Crowe hanging out with the cast in Australia went viral, and his involvement in the movie has now been confirmed.

Meanwhile, it was also recently revealed that Matt Damon will make a special appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder as well, reprising the small part he played in Thor: Ragnarok. Christian Bale of The Dark Knight fame will also be making his Marvel debut as the movie's villain, Gorr the God Butcher. Of course, Chris Hemsworth is also back as the titular superhero along with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Siff, Melissa McCarthy as Hela, and Taika Waititi as Korg.

An accomplished actor, Russell Crowe won the Academy Award for Best Actor from his iconic performance in the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator. He has also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for playing John Forbes Nash Jr. in the acclaimed drama A Beautiful Mind. Concerning superhero movies, Crowe played Superman's father Jor-El in Zack Snyder's 2013 movie Man of Steel. His voice as Jor-El can also be heard in the newly-released Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Russell Crowe is definitely in Thor Love and Thunder. He visited the South Sydney Rabbitohs game with Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth 😍 pic.twitter.com/totEVcEw3I — Mighty Foster (@NaberriePower) March 26, 2021

Another actor who was recently spotted chumming it up with the Thor 4 cast is Jeff Goldblum, who played Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. This has sparked speculation that Goldblum will also be returning for the sequel, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. The character has not been seen since the closing moments of Thor 3, and it seems more likely than not that he'll be back in some capacity for Thor 4. Goldblum is however confirmed to voice an animated Grandmaster in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series What If...?.

🚨 Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson were seen watching a game in Sydney, Australia



Jeff Goldblum AKA the Grand Master is there with Russell Crowe & Isla Fisher 👀 pic.twitter.com/in4RUqInK5 — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) March 26, 2021

We also know that Thor will be joined by some of his other Marvel pals. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn have previously been to the set to film some scenes for the sequel ahead of their upcoming reunion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In January, James Gunn said that he thought the Guardians were in good hands with director Taika Waititi after the two discussed how the characters would be used.

It is expected that Thor 4 will be inspired by the Mighty Thor story arc from the original Marvel comic books. In the comics, Natalie Portman's character, Jane Foster, assumes the mantle of Thor when she is deemed worthy of wielding Mjolnir. Co-writer and director Taika Waititi has said that he would adapt elements from Jason Aaron's Mighty Thor comics for Thor: Love and Thunder and that he specifically wanted to introduce Portman's Jane Foster as Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.