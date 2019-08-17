Is Ryan Gosling getting ready to join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder? Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are hoping he is after the actor was spotted having lunch with director Taika Waititi. Details in regard to the next Thor movie are being kept under wraps, but we do know that Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are returning to work with Waititi. And that Natalie Portman is joining them. Portman is reprising her role as Jane Foster, but she will be taking on the Mighty Thor role too.

It's entirely possible that Ryan Gosling was meeting with Taika Waititi to discuss a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor could be looking to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which seems like a wise decision. But who would he play? Fans have been clamoring for Adam Warlock to get a proper introduction, though Thor: Love and Thunder might not be the place to do so. Gosling could also be in talks to play a villain.

With that being said, Taika Waititi does have another movie set to hit theaters before Thor: Love and Thunder. Next Goal Wins is the director's next movie, which tells the story of the National Football Team of American Samoa during their disastrous 2011 season as they try to turn things around to qualify for the FIFA World Cup under the new leadership of Dutch-American football Coach Thomas Rongen. It's entirely possible that Ryan Gosling could be in talks to possibly play Coach Rongen or another role in Next Goal Wins, though it seems he would be too young to take on that specific role.

While MCU fans are hoping for a Ryan Gosling role in Thor: Love and Thunder, he may have just met with Taika Waititi for a lunch. Just because the two were spotted together, doesn't mean they are going to be working on the same project at some point in the near future, but that doesn't mean we should rule it out entirely either. It just so happened to be the director's 44th birthday when the two got together, so it could have just been a friendly birthday celebration between two people too.

With production not set to start on Thor: Love and Thunder until August 2021, we have quite a wait ahead of us. However, it would not be surprising to see Ryan Gosling taking on a role in the MCU after all of these years. The Blade Runner 2049 actor has been rumored to be in a superhero movie project for years, and now might just be the perfect time for him to do so. We'll just have to wait and see what develops over the course of the next few months. For now, you can check out a picture of Taika Waititi and Ryan Gosling leaving lunch below, thanks to the Just Jared Twitter account.

Ryan Gosling was spotted meeting up with #Thor4 director Taika Waititi! Get the details: https://t.co/kZL2yShCC4 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 16, 2019