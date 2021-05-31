Among the many stars appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, it is probably Jurassic Park franchise's Sam Neill who is the least schooled in Thor and the MCU, to the point he really doesn't know what he is really doing there. The actor was first seen the franchise in Thor: Ragnarok, in which he played a fake version of Anthony Hopkins' Odin in the "play within a movie" segment. Now he is reprising the role in the latest installment of the Thor series, but he has admitted that he has no idea what is going on in his scenes.

When tasked with playing the alternative version of the All-Father, Sam Neill said:

"I've never understood any of the Thor films, in fact the whole Marvel universe is a complete mystery to me. I mean I was standing beside Jenny Morris (on the set of Thor: Ragnarok) and I said, 'Do you know what planet we're on?' To be honest I was completely baffled, I came back I was baffled again, I did my bit, I don't know who are playing who exactly because they are sort of swapping roles."

The character's scenes in Thor: Ragnarok were used in a performance played out on Asgard which told the events of Thor: The Dark World to crowds of Asgardians. It is believed that a similar thing takes place in Thor: Love and Thunder, which would anticipate being a retelling to the events of Ragnarok. Liam Hemsworth, brother of Chris, reprises his role of the Fake Thor, as does Matt Damon as Fake Loki. They are joined by Melissa McCarthy, playing an alternative Hela - played by Cate Blanchett in Ragnarok.

We are still a long way from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters, but as filming wrapped up this week and director Taika Waititi returning to the chair and promising another wild ride, it's fair to say that the expectation and the hype for the Norse God's fourth solo outing is pretty high already.

Speaking back in 2019, Waititi said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, "The next Thor film I'm doing, basically, we're sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure. There's always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter."

As well as the return of Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, also returning to the franchise is Natalie Portman, whose character of Jane Foster is set to follow her comic book counterpart an wield Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, as the new god of thunder. Christian Bale makes his Marvel debut, after spending a number of years playing DC's Batman, as Gorr The God-Butcher, and Russell Crowe also joins the cast in the role of Zeus. In addition to this, we also have Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan reprising their Guardians of The Galaxy roles of Star-Lord and Nebula respectively. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on May 6th 2022.