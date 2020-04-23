We still have a long way to go before Thor: Love and Thunder arrives, but Chris Hemsworth is hyping up a supposedly great and insane story already. Hemsworth will once again return as the God of Thunder in Marvel's upcoming sequel, which was originally supposed to film this summer, but that may be pushed back, given the ongoing production shutdown in the movie business. In the meantime, Hemsworth has praised the script.

The 36-year-old actor is currently promoting his new Netflix movie Extraction. During a recent interview, he was asked about Thor 4. At this point, not much can be said, but Chris Hemsworth had high praise for writer/director Taika Waititi's take. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane."

Taika Waititi previously directed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, which brilliantly reinvented the character's solo franchise. Waititi is returning for the sequel and co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great). Recently, Waititi shared some details about the movie, including a surprising redesign for the character Miek, as well as a look at New Asgard. As for the "insane" nature of it all, Taika Waititi also spoke to that, teasing that space sharks, sometimes referred to as Starsharks in the pages of Marvel Comics, will be involved.

It was also revealed last summer that Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster, who will be taking up the mantle of Thor. Right now there is a lot of uncertainty in the future of the industry, specifically as it relates to theatrical releases. Speaking a bit about that, Chris Hemsworth believes the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a big part of getting theaters up and running again once this is all over, despite concerns that Marvel movies take up too much real estate at the box office.

"I hear those concerns, too. That [the MCU] takes up so much real estate, [and] is there enough room for the other things to exist, the art house films and the smaller films we love and admire equally... Films [like Marvel] that you can best appreciate on the big screen, those will draw people out of their homes again. I'm with you on that."

Tessa Thompson is set to return as Valkyrie, with Christian Bale on board to play the movie's villain, though the character's identity remains a mystery. Thor: Love and Thunder recently had its release date pushed back and is now set to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Philadelphia Inquirer.