Reports of the Thor: Love and Thunder script seem to have been greatly exaggerated. It was recently reported that director Taika Waititi had already completed the screenplay for his next MCU adventure. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case, as the filmmaker has taken to Twitter to debunk that news. On the contrary, it sounds like Waititi still has quite a bit of work to do on that front.

Just for some background. It recently came to light that Taika Waititi has taken on another project in the form of Next Goal Wins, a soccer movie that he intends to film before Thor: Love and Thunder. Buried in a report about his smaller-scale foray into the sports world came a little tidbit that stated the script for Thor 4 was already locked down. Waititi saw one of these reports on Twitter and decided to weigh in on the matter personally. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Oh that's cool!! I never cease to surprise me! (the title page is complete)."

And there we have it. That does raise an interesting question or two. Taika Waititi is said to be filming Next Goal Wins before year's end. He's also got the potential awards season contender Jojo Rabbit coming out in October. So he'll have to make the press rounds for that as well. Point being, he's a busy guy and he's somehow going to have to make time to pen the screenplay for the God of Thunder's next outing in the MCU as well. It's not necessarily anything to be concerned about, it's just an indication of how busy Waititi has become since the success of 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

While the script hasn't been written, we know that the movie will see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster taking up the mantle of Thor. This will be inspired by Jason Aaron's The Mighty Thor run in the pages of Marvel Comics, which has gone on to become a fan-favorite storyline. Chris Hemsworth will also be returning as Thor and Tessa Thompson will be back as Valkyrie. This time, Valkyrie will be looking for a Queen to help her rule Asgard, making Valkyrie the first major LGBTQ character in the MCU to date.

Thor: Ragnarok proved to be a highly successful reinvention of the franchise. The comedic and large-scale departure from previous entries was a huge hit with critics and fans alike, on its way to a series-best $853 million at the global box office. As such, Disney and Marvel were eager to bring Taika Waititi back for the next entry. Filming is expected to get underway sometime next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project come to light. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on November 5, 2021. Be sure to check out the original post from Taika Waitit's Twitter account below.

