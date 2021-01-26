New photos have been revealed from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently being filmed in Australia. Photos taken from the set show a massive landscape dotted with artificial sand dunes. While the set might appear bereft of too many clues regarding its purpose, those familiar with Thor comics believe the land is meant to represent the home planet of Gorr, the God Butcher, the main villain of the movie, set to be played by Christian Bale.

New set photos from ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ seemingly confirms Gorr the God Butcher's homeworld in the film! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BGTDLwqraO — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) January 22, 2021

In the comics, Gorr the God Butcher belonged to an unnamed desert alien planet, where resources were scarce, and the people lived a miserable existence eking out a living and praying to the gods to end their suffering. After his entire family succumbs to death, Gorr denounces the gods for not helping them. As a result, he is labeled an outcast and driven away from society.

Gorr walks through the desert on his own, having accepted his own death, when he comes across two gods in the middle of a pitched battle. Upon finally having proof that gods are indeed real, Gorr is filled with hatred for all deities for not intervening to help him or his family.

Once the battle between the two gods ends, Gorr comes into possession of the weapon of one of the gods, Knull, whose sword, an immensely powerful blade called All-Black the Necrosword, fuses with Gorr and grants him immeasurable power.

Using the All-Black, Gorr embarks on a multiverse-spanning mission to kill every god there ever was or ever will be. After killing countless deities across countless planes of existence, the God Butcher finally comes face to face with Thor, who is tasked with stopping the deicidal madman.

It is unclear how much of Gorr's backstory will make it into the film, but it seems from the set photos that Gorr's meeting with Knull in the desert will be a part of the narrative. This opens up an intriguing possibility of a crossover. In the comics, Knull was the creator of the symbiote Venom and its entire planet, which was mentioned in the live-action Venom movie starring Tom Hardy.

There are already plenty of rumors that Hardy will be meeting up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man at some point. The presence of Knull in the MCU could further strengthen the connection between the MCU and Sony's Spider-Man cinematic franchise.

Then there is also the chance that the role of Knull could be fulfilled by Hela from Thor: Ragnarok. The weapon that Hela uses is very similar to All-Black the Necrosword, and with the character seemingly dying at the end of the movie, it would make sense for Gorr to come across her weapon and use it for his own ends.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. These set photos arrive via Daily Mail.