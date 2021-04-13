It appears Thor: Love and Thunder will be bringing a big part of the franchise back. Namely, the God of Thunder's long, luscious hair. This, according to a recent Instagram post from Chris Hemsworth, who is once again reprising his role as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While details of the movie are largely being kept under wraps, it seems the actor may have let this little detail slip through the cracks.

Chris Hemsworth has been filming Thor: Love and Thunder, along with the rest of the cast and crew, in Australia for several months now. Recently, the actor shared a video on his Instagram that features his kid. They are playfully practicing some boxing techniques with one another. Hemsworth shared the video with the caption, "Introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe." What is easy to notice though is Hemsworth's hair, which is quite long. It mirrors the version of Thor we had come to know in the MCU up until his locks were stripped from him in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

This is significant because of where we picked up with Thor in Avengers: Endgame. In the years after Thanos' snap, the Asgardian hero had let himself go. He put on quite a bit of weight and let his hair get long and nappy. Thanks to several training videos, and set photos, we know Thor is going to be back to his usual self, in terms of physique. This helps cement the look, confirming that we are indeed going to see the character back with his long hair, unlike what we saw in Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War.

Taika Waititi, who directed Ragnarok, is returning to helm the latest entry in the franchise. Additionally, Natalie Portman will make her MCU return. Not just as Jane Foster, but Portman will be taking up the mantle of Thor as well. Tessa Thompson is also returning as Valkyrie. Christian Bale has been cast as the main villain, with The Dark Knight star bringing Gorr the God Butcher to life. While it has yet to be confirmed, some circumstantial evidence suggests that Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his role as Grandmaster as well. Waititi co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great).

Chris Hemsworth has been a huge part of the MCU since its earliest days starting with 2011's Thor. Aside from the solo movies, he has appeared as a major fixture in all four Avengers installments. To date, the Thor franchise, on its own, has generated $1.94 billion at the global box office. Ragnarok stands as the highest-grossing entry in the series, taking in more than $850 million. It managed to serve as a major bounceback following the relative disappointment of 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. In the meantime, you can check out the video from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram.