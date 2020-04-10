Taika Waititi has shared some new surprising details about Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming sequel after directing 2017's beloved Thor: Ragnarok. Based on what Waititi has revealed, fans are going to be in for another wild ride, and this one might involve space sharks.

Recently, Taika Waititi held an Instagram live event where he provided commentary for Ragnarok. During the stream, he also dished some details about Thor 4, including some concept art. Without giving too much away, Waititi explained that this movie makes Ragnarok look run of the mill, which is truly something considering how much of a change-up that was for the MCU. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's so over the top now in the very best way. It makes 'Ragnarok' seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film... this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything."

Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in the MCU, popped by the stream for a bit. In giving the actress a hint about what's to come in Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi provided a specific example of what this metaphorical council of 10-year-olds agreed to. It seems space sharks are going to be part of the MCU.

"Space sharks. If you look up space sharks, you'll get an idea of what the film is going to be."

If one decides to look up space sharks they will find that Taika Waititi isn't just pulling this out of thin air. The beings, sometimes called Starsharks, were part of writer Jason Aaron's highly regarded run on Thor in the pages of Marvel Comics. They orbit Gorr the God Butcher's unnamed planet and Thor had to fight them in Aaron's storyline. It had previously been revealed that this storyline will serve as inspiration, at least in part, for the movie. This is the same run that saw Jane Foster take up the mantle of Thor, which is something else that is going to happen in the sequel.

The director did tease that Tony Stark is alive in Thor 4. But that ended up being a joke. He trolled fans with a couple of fake script pages, but everyone caught on pretty quick that this was a big troll. We also got to see new Thor 4 concept art that revealed New Asgard and a glow up for Meik.

Lastly, Korg was touched upon. The character, played by Taikia Waititi, became an instant fan-favorite after his debut in Ragnarok. He even made a brief appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Waititi revealed that we will be learning a bit more about Korg's people, which sounds like it could be quite interesting.

"We do touch on Korg's, how should I say it? Culture. Where he's from... a few of the cultural specificities of Kronans... if you look in the comics there's some stuff about how they procreate"

This gives us but a small window into the madness that is coming our way. There is no word on who the main villain will be yet, but the character will be played by Christian Bale (The Dark Knight, Ford vs. Ferrari). Though, with the space sharks involved, Gorr seems like a strong possibility. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to arrive in theaters on February 18, 2022. This news comes to us from Taika Waititi's Instagram.

Sounds like Space Sharks aka “Starsharks” are coming to THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. pic.twitter.com/lBol7sMUIw — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) April 10, 2020