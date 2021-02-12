Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson is now quarantine-ready and all set to begin filming on the Marvel sequel. The actress recently teased her arrival with an image from the set, meaning it will likely be a matter of days before we see her in full costume as Valkyrie, and filming alongside Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder.

Thompson has already revealed some idea of what audiences can expect from Valkyrie's return in Thor: Love and Thunder, and it sounds like the events of the sequel will build on the final moments of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. "Yeah. I can tease that she's definitely King of New Asgard when we find her," said Thompson. "And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she's a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it's called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I'd say there's some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we've seen before."

Thanks to the title of Thor 4, Thompson was also asked whether her character would find love or thunder, to which she replied "There's both. They're not mutually exclusive... She likes a kind of thunderous love."

Alongside Valkyrie, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to bring back several familiar faces from across the MCU. A few members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillen, have been spotted on set filming alongside Hemsworth. Recent reports have stated that the Guardians have already wrapped and left Australia, meaning they will likely only appear in the beginning of the movie, making up a small piece of the event that the Thor sequel has slowly become.

While certain elements of the plot remain tightly under wraps, Natalie Portman, who will reprise the role of Jane Foster in the movie, cannot stop revealing that she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor. While discussing her training for the role and how much she knows about the upcoming movie, the actress made it absolutely clear that she will be taking up a certain superhero mantle. "No. Very little, just trying to train to look like an action figure....Yes, The Mighty Thor," she teased before doubling down with, "The Jane Foster Thor is called The Mighty Thor."

So, we can be almost certain that Thor: Love and Thunder will find Jane Foster suiting up as Thor, much like she did in the comics, which found her becoming the Marvel hero while receiving treatment for breast cancer, with the power of Thor's hammer both restoring her strength and stopping her cancer treatment from working, putting her in an impossible situation.

Several other details regarding Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed at the recent Disney Investor Day, with The Dark Knight star Christian Bale's revealed to be playing the villain Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022. This comes to us from Tessa Thompson's Instagram Stories.