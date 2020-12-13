For a long time, Christian Bale's role in Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder had been kept under wraps. The veil of secrecy has finally been lifted, and we now know that Bale will be essaying the role of Gorr the God Butcher. As the name suggests, Bale's character will prove to be more than a handful for Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson. But more significantly, Gorr has a major connection with Venom in Marvel Comics, and that connection may show up in the MCU as well.

In the comics, Gorr the God Butcher was the resident of a nameless, barren planet. Gorr came from a simple tribe, who believed that the Gods would protect them from every danger. After Gorr's entire family died, he concluded that there was no god. His beliefs led to Gorr getting excommunicated from his tribe, and being sent to wander the desert alone.

On the brink of death in the desert, Gorr bore witness to an epic battle between two gods, one of whom was named Knull. Instead of feeling joy over finally confirming the existence of gods, Gorr was filled with fury and vowed to kill every God in existence for not bothering to save his family.

To aid in his quest, Gorr fused with Knull's weapon, All-Black the Necrosword, a devastating artifact that he used to kill countless deities across the multiverse until he finally came face to face with Thor himself. It took the combined might of two Thors from different timelines to finally bring Gorr's rampage to an end.

So what does all of this have to do with Venom, specifically Tom Hardy's Venom? Well, remember in the live-action Venom movie, the titular alien symbiote mentions an entire planet consisting of other creatures like himself. In the comics, those creatures were called the Klyntar, and they were created personally by Knull. He intended to use the powerful symbiotes to extend his rule over all of reality.

In fact, All-Black the Necrosword which fuses with Gorr is itself a Klytarian symbiote, which technically makes Gorr an alien version of Venom. If Gorr and his Necrosword are introduced in Thor: Love and Thunder, it is possible that Knull will also be introduced, if only in passing. And that would tie the whole of the MCU directly into the Tom Hardy series of Venom films under Sony.

If such a crossover between Sony's films and the MCU were to happen, it would not be the first time. The trailer for Sony's Morbius already contains hints towards Spider-Man: Homecoming due to the cameo by Michael Keaton as the Vulture. Clearly, Sony and Disney are looking to set up some sort of shared universe where they can access each other's characters on special occasions. And that leaves the door open for Hardy's Venom to someday pop up in the MCU.

For now, fans have Bale's fresh take on Gorr to look forward to. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022.