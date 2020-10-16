The working title for Thor: Love and Thunder hints at The God of Thunder's weight loss journey. When we last saw the superhero in Avengers: Endgame, he was down and depressed after not being able to successfully take down Thanos. He turned to beer, video games, and pizza, which resulted in some pretty substantial weight gain. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were shocked to see Chris Hemsworth this way, though many embraced it and hoped it would continue over to the Thor: Ragnarok sequel.

It appears that the days of overweight Thor are over. The working title for Thor: Love and Thunder is The Big Salad, which is a reference to Avengers: Endgame where The God of Thunder tearfully reunites with his mother, Queen Frigga. Before he sets off on his new journey with Rocket, she tells him to eat a salad after taking in his new physique. Regardless of the extra weight, Thor was still able to save the day with the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, although not everybody made it out alive.

The Big Salad is also a reference to a Seinfeld episode of the same name from 1994. In the episode, George becomes extremely irritated when he does not receive credit for buying Elaine a big salad. George's girlfriend Julie hands Elaine the big salad from Monks and receives the credit for buying it, which angers him to no end. By the conclusion of the episode, Elaine is irritated over the trivial matter and Julie breaks up with George. The episode is considered to be one of the long-running show's best by hardcore fans.

This is not the first time that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has used a Seinfeld reference for a working title. Spider-Man: Homecoming was Summer of George, while Spider-Man: Far From Home was the Fall of George. Spider-Man 3 is utilizing the working title of Serenity Now and the Eternals movie used Sack Lunch, which has not been confirmed to be a true Seinfeld reference. However, with all of the other nods to the iconic sitcom, the Eternals working title more than likely referenced a fake movie called Sack Lunch from The English Patient episode from 1997.

Thor: Love and Thunder is re-teaming Chris Hemsworth with director Taika Waititi. It is believed that the two started spit balling ideas months after the release of Thor: Ragnarok, though it would be years before the sequel was confirmed. Now, Natalie Portman will be joining the God of Thunder again, along with Tessa Thompson. It is unclear if Mark Ruffalo and Tom Hiddleston will be signing on for the highly anticipated sequel, though we should find out soon since production is set to begin. The Thor: Love and Thunder working title news comes to us from Dis Insider writer Skyler Shuler's Twitter account.