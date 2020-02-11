Things are moving right along with Thor: Love and Thunder as the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a new writer on board. Taika Waititi, who previously directed Thor: Ragnarok, which went on to become a massive success, is returning to helm the sequel and will also be co-writing the script. However, he's been quite busy lately and Waititi has found someone to help him get the screenplay ready to go in the form of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

According to a new report, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has been hired to co-write the script with Taika Waititi. Robinson is known best as the writer/director of Netflix's Someone Great, which was released last year and starred Gina Rodriguez, Lakeith Stanfield, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow. There is no word yet on how far along the Thor: Love and Thunder script already is, but the project was officially announced last summer during Marvel's presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. So one has to imagine Waititi has made some progress on the story since then. Filming is currently scheduled to begin in August.

That having been said, Taika Waititi has also been quite busy ever since the announcement. For starters, his movie Jojo Rabbit hit theaters late last year and he's been busy promoting it and ushering it through awards season. The critically-heralded World War II dramedy was nominated for several Academy Awards, with Waititi taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for his work over the weekend. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has also been shooting Next Goal Wins, which he's somehow managing to squeeze in ahead of production on Thor 4. Waititi is certainly striking while the iron is hot, but the man only has so much time. It makes every bit of sense to bring another writer on board.

For Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, this could be a huge break. Even though she wrote and directed a movie for Netflix last year, she's still relatively early on in her career. She's also known for creating the MTV show Sweet/Vicious but beyond that, she doesn't have much in the way of credits to speak of. So getting to co-write arguably the most highly-anticipated MCU sequel coming down the pipeline is nothing shy of a big deal. Plus, we know that Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster and, what's more, she will become the new Thor. Having a female voice in the writing process seems like a no-brainer.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. We know Chris Hemsworth will be back as the God of Thunder, as will Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. It was also recently revealed that The Dark Knight star Christian Bale is in talks for a major role in the movie, possibly as the villain. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. This news comes to us via Variety.