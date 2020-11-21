There is a lot of debate in Hollywood regarding who the best Chris is, amongst Hemsworth, Pratt, Pine, and Evans. While that question is up for debate, there is little doubt that the buffest Chris is the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth. It appears that Chris Pratt heartily agrees with that sentiment. After Hemsworth posted a photo of himself on Instagram working out intensely in preparation for Thor: Love and Thunder, Pratt, who is also in the movie, requested him in the comments to stop hitting the gym so hard.

"Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I'm gonna need you to put on 26 lbs real quick cool thanks."

Amusingly, Pratt's sentiment with regards to Hemsworth's physique mirrors the feelings of his character Peter Quill aka Star-Lord with regards to Thor. In Avengers: Infinity War, when the Guardians of the Galaxy first encounter Thor, Peter is more than a little concerned by how his teammates are utterly mesmerized by Thor's looks and physique.

Things got even more emasculating for Peter when Drax pointed out that standing next to Thor made his own body look more doughy in comparison. This goaded Peter into promising to work harder on his body, even to the extent of getting a Bowflex.

While Pratt's comment on Instagram was made in jest, it does serve to confirm that by the time Thor: Love and Thunder rolls around, Hemsworth's character will have recovered his god-like abs and biceps, and the "fat Thor" from Avengers: Endgame will be a thing of the past.

While Love and Thunder promises an extensive cast, fans will miss the presence of Loki, who is still dead in that timeline. The banter between Loki and Thor was always a highlight of their movies. But Star-Lord is more than capable of filling the gap. Peter and Thor's bickering throughout Infinity War and Endgame was always hilarious, with both trying to establish themselves as the alpha-male of the group.

Apart from Thor and Star-Lord, Love and Thunder will also feature a female version of Thor, played by Natalie Portman, Valkyrie, and a new villain to be played by Christian Bale. Fans' expectations from the film are sky-high after the rapturous reception to Thor: Ragnarok, and in a previous interview, Chris Hemsworth had stated that fans are not going to be disappointed.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I'm glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can't tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I'll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on "Thor Ragnarok," and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant."

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, and Christian Bale in an unconfirmed role. The film arrives in theaters on February 11, 2022.