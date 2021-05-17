In a recent Instagram post, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth shared a snap of himself and Thor: Love and Thunder writer and director Taika Waititi. The pair are midway through shooting the next chapter in the Thor saga for Marvel Studios. And it looks like Chris Hemsworth is back to his iconic long blonde Thor hair. So much so, he looks to be posing for a new metal album.

Captioned "They really squeezed the budget for the official Thor: Love and Thunder poster but the message is clear, plenty of love and plenty of thunder", Hemsworth shows himself in his Thor wig whilst wearing a cap with the title of his latest outing as Thor, God of Thunder. He concludes by saying, "Album drops soon...again..."

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are currently on set in Australia, and have been filming since January 26th 2021. In a recent interview, Waititi suggested that filming could be wrapped by the end of the month.

MCU fans last saw Thor in 2019's ﻿Avengers: Endgame﻿, where we watched Thor suffer with the impact of Thanos' actions in ﻿Avengers: Infinity War﻿. In the film, Thor deals with several mental health issues caused by grief and the feeling of failure because he did not kill Thanos. By the end of the film, Thor gives up the mantle of King Of Asgard to Valkerie (played by Tessa Thompson, who will also return in ﻿Love and Thunder), and joins the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, seemingly back to his old ways.

In recent months, several on-set photos were leaked to the public, revealing the expected return of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Another on-set photo revealed the surprise and welcome return of Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth as Fake Loki and Fake Thor (fans will remember their hilarious cameo in 2017's ﻿Thor: Ragnarok﻿﻿, where they reenacted the events of ﻿Thor: The Dark World﻿ for Odin﻿) .

﻿It has also been theorized by fans that Jeff Goldblum will return as the Grandmaster, having been seen in Australia with the cast back in March 2021.

Not a lot is known about the fourth Thor film, however Natalie Portman has been confirmed to reprise her role of Jane Foster, having not been seen since ﻿Thor: The Dark World﻿(minus a brief cameo in ﻿Avengers: Endgame﻿).﻿When discussing the role, ﻿Portman said 'it's based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor'. In this comic, Jane Foster becomes ill with cancer and transitions into Lady Thor.

It is unknown whether Waititi will explore Jane's cancer storyline, however photos of Portman from the set show that she has been working out and looks on track to be Lady Thor.

Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day



(photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021

Also revealed to be in the film is Christian Bale, who will play the villain Gorr the God Butcher. Bale is no newbie to being part of a superhero film, having played Batman in Christopher Nolan's ﻿The Dark Knight﻿trilogy. In the comics, Gorr vows to kill the gods that did not save his dying family.

Thor's fourth solo film was scheduled for release in February 2022 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MCU bosses had to shift their entire Phase 4 line-up, causing delays to all of their films and TV shows. Thor: Love and Thunder﻿is set for release on May 6th 2022, with ﻿Loki﻿, the Disney +﻿show airing from June 9th 2021.