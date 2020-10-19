Chris Hemsworth says that Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to begin filming very soon. Production will begin in January 2021. Hemsworth also admitted that they were scheduled to have started by now, but the public health crisis delayed everything. A lot of big studio projects were put on hold this year, which Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know all too well at the moment. Most of the huge 2020 movies have been delayed until next year, including Black Widow and the Eternals movie.

In a new interview, Chris Hemsworth was asked about Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor revealed that he was very excited to get back to work with Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. He then revealed that the long-awaited sequel will begin filming in January. However, Hemsworth kept his mouth shut when it came to possibly spoiling anything about the highly anticipated sequel. He also said that he and Waititi are "excited" to try to do something different while noting that the last few times we saw The God of Thunder on the big screen were drastically different from what came before, which has proven to be a challenge for the new story.

The God of Thunder has been through quite a bit of changes over the years, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up in Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie's working title is The Big Salad, so many are under the assumption that Thor will be back in shape for the new movie. Taika Waititi had previously revealed that Thor would be getting back into shape, though he did not confirm it. Avengers: Endgame saw The God of Thunder in a deep depression, which guided him into eating pizza and playing video games all day.

Natalie Portman also recently spoke about her excitement to be back in Thor: Love and Thunder. "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited," Portman said. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." So far, Portman has provided MCU fans with the best information about the sequel yet.

Taika Waititi had previously played coy when asked about The Mighty Thor graphic novel. However, it seems that the fan-favorite storyline from the comics will the basis for Thor: Love and Thunder. Obviously, things will change from the comics, since that's what Marvel Studios likes to do, but the bulk of the storyline may come from there, which means fans may want to go back and read it before the movie hits theaters. You can check out the interview with Chris Hemsworth above, thanks to the Thor: Love and Thunder News Twitter account.