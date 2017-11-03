Some lucky fans were treated to a showing of Thor: Ragnarok like no other recently. James Corden decided to gather the cast of Marvel's latest movie to surprise an audience at an advanced screening with a hilarious stage show version of Thor: Ragnarok for The Late Late Show. Corden calls it Thor: Ragnarok 4D and the result is pretty priceless. There's been a lot of great marketing for this movie so far, but this may take the cake.

The segment has been released online to coincide with the release of Thor: Ragnarok. Fair warning, this video contains relatively minor plot spoilers for the movie. So, if you haven't seen it yet, you may want to revisit the video after you've seen Thor: Ragnarok. In the video, an audience is attending a screening of the movie and, just after things get going, James Corden interrupts the showing. At first, people are confused and look to be a bit annoyed. But that's part of the fun.

After a long pause to put up a very cheap-looking set pieces, James Corden then proceeds to unleash Thor: Ragnarok 4D on the audience. At this point, Chris Hemsworth comes out on stage as Thor and everyone is on board. James Corden also managed to get Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Cate Blanchett as Hela, who arguably steals the show. Just as she does, in many ways, in Thor: Ragnarok. Really, we're just missing Anthony Hopkins' Odin, Karl Urban's Skurge and Taika Waititi's Korg, who's sure to be a new fan-favorite. Blanchett may have the best line in the video, though.

"I think those poor people just want to watch the movie."

Something like this is quite fitting for Thor: Ragnarok, as director Taika Waititi has brought a much more comedic tone to the MCU with this movie. Everyone participating in Thor: Ragnarok 4D is 100 percent committed. Mark Ruffalo puts on an absolutely ridiculous Hulk costume, Cate Blanchett throws a stuffed animal at Thor and Jeff Goldblum rides out on stage on a scooter. Shortly after that, he's seen hanging out in the audience watching the performance with everyone else. He also jokingly gives Thor: Ragnarok 4D a "10 Goldblums" rating.

"Thor: Ragnarok 4D gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible 10 Goldblums. That's my highest rating."

If you've already seen Thor: Ragnarok and want a little something extra to top off the experience, this should do the trick. Or if you just want to have a nice laugh set within the confines of the Marvel universe with some A-list actors. Be sure to check out the full Thor: Ragnarok 4D video, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden YouTube channel, for yourself below.