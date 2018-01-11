It was announced earlier this week that Thor: Ragnarok is coming to Blu-ray and DVD at the end of February and now we have our first look at director Taika Waititi's tour of the set along with the cast talking about working with him. The video is a portion of the gag reel that will be included with the official Blu-ray release, which will more than likely be pretty long since it looks like everybody had a blast working on the movie. The script was also recently released online for consideration for the Academy Awards category for Best Adapted Screenplay, which you can download and read for free.

The gag reel starts with Taika Waititi narrating the infamous Marvel Cinematic Universe intro, humming along to the music and making comments about a "guy with goggles" and a man with an "iron hand." From there, it's a funny tour through the set of Thor: Ragnarok with Waititi as our guide, showing us some different artifacts that look a lot like some things that we use here on Earth. In addition, you see the director with his motion-capture gear on while fumbling lines as Korg and showing Jeff Goldblum some dance moves.

Additionally, the video clip features the cast talking about how much fun they had on the set of Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth calls it the "most lighthearted, fun set" that he's ever been on. Cate Blanchet calls Taika Waititi's sense of humor "so particular, unique, and quirky". While Tessa Thompson says a normal day on the set included "dancing and hijinks," mentioning that the director is "a big kid." The fun is evident right from the get go and makes one hope that there's a lot more to be seen than the 2-minute teaser video that has been shared.

Taika Waititi welcomed ad-lib dialogue from the actors, which was revealed early on in the production of Thor: Ragnarok and led to some speculation that the movie was in trouble. Many Thor fans were upset that the movie would turn into a wacky comedy movie, but those fears were laid to rest when the movie hit theaters. Waititi made an excellent movie that is both beautiful and humorous, often at the same time. Added in with the score from Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh, Ragnarok brought a new tone to the MCU with a fresh perspective on the Thor character, which has reinvigorated Chris Hemsworth's love of the character.

Thor: Ragnarok comes to Blu-ray and DVD on February 20th, which is about a month away. Hopefully Taika Waititi and Marvel follow some of the same route that James Gunn took while promoting the Blu-ray release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where new features from the home release are shared before the release. In the meantime, we have the new gag reel/set tour from Taika Waititi that you can check out below, courtesy of JoBlo's YouTube channel.