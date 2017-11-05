As expected, Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok helped revive the box office with a better than projected opening weekend of $121 million. The highly-anticipated superhero adventure was projected to take in between $100 million with the top end of the projections $120, and it even managed to barely exceed those expectations. The Thor movie comes along at just the perfect time, following the worst summer movie season in over a decade and a sagging October after a promising September lead by IT.

Thor: Ragnarok opened in 4,080 theaters for an impressive $29,658 per-screen average. The movie already earned an impressive $107.6 million at the international box office last weekend, and its foreign total has ballooned to $306 million, for a global total of $427 million, more than doubling its $180 million production budget. The movie also opened in key foreign territories this weekend like China and Japan, although specific numbers from those markets have yet to come in at this time. Still, Thor: Raganarok was projected to cross the $400 million plateau in its domestic opening weekend, and the movie did just that, armed with a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, dipping just slightly from the 94% from earlier this week, now making it the second best reviewed movie in MCU history, just behind the 94% of 2008's Iron Man.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. Returning from the previous Thor movies are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Idris Elba as Heimdall, with new characters including Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster, Karl Urban as Skurge and director Taika Waititi himself lending his voice to Korg.

The only other newcomer competing with Thor: Ragnarok this weekend was STX Entertainment's A Bad Moms Christmas, the studio's follow-up to last year's surprise R-rated comedy hit Bad Moms. The movie opened in second place this weekend with $17 million, opening in 3,615 theaters for a middling $4,711 per-screen average. Its domestic total, after opening a few days early on November 1, now stands at $21.5 million, and with an additional $6.6 million internationally, it now stands at $28.2 million worldwide, from a $28 million budget. Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn't hard enough, they'll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit.

The top 10 is rounded out by Jigsaw ($6.7 million), Boo 2! a Madea Halloween ($4.6 million), Geostorm ($3 million), Happy Death Day ($2.8 million), Thank You for Your Service ($2.26 million), Blade Runner 2049 ($2.23 million), Only the Brave ($1.9 million) and Let There Be Light ($1.6 million). Box Office Mojo reports that a number of films are arriving in limited release this weekend, with Electric Entertainment's drama LBJ, which earned $1.1 million from 659 theaters for a $1,727 per-screen average. A24's Lady Bird put up an impressive showing by taking in $375,612 from just four theaters for an astounding $93,903 per-screen average. FilmRise's drama My Friend Dahmer earned $45,000 from four theaters for a solid $11,250 per-screen average, while Lionsgate's drama Last Flag Flying earned $42,000 from four theaters for a $10,500 per-screen average and Magnolia's action movie Blade of the Immortal earned $42,000 from 30 theaters for a $1,400 per-screen average. Parade Deck Films' comedy Bad Grandmas earned $3,410 from one theater, while IFC's documentary Frank Serpico earned $2,238 from one theater, although no box office data was released for The Orchard's documentary 11/8/16, Hannover House's drama Battlecreek, Strand's documentary Dream Boat, Yash Raj's action thriller ITTEFAQ, Archstone's war drama On Wings of Eagles and Vertical Entertainment's sci-fi film Singularity. Take a look at the top 10 estimates below and check back on Tuesday for next week's predictions.