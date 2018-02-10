Thor: Ragnarok has its fair share of weird moments, but this new deleted scene featuring Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster having a tentacle party might take the cake. The scene was released in an effort to promote the movie coming out on Blu-ray and digitally in the next handful of weeks and it's a great reminder of how unique Taika Waititi's vision is. Thor: Ragnarok was a smash hit at the box office and did well with critics, despite the negative reaction that some long-time Marvel fans had with it.

While Jeff Goldblum steals the show as a hologram in the newly released deleted scene, he's far from alone. Chris Hemsworth's Thor is there, getting weirded out by the Grandmaster hologram as is Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner who is eating some weird "noodles." After Thor figures out a way to turn off the hologram, he and Banner get into a deep discussion about their families which leads to Banner repeatedly calling Thor Dumbo because he doesn't really need his hammer to fly, much like Dumbo and his feather. The clip ends with Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie walking in to finish off Banner's noodles.

The clip could have easily made it into Thor: Ragnarok as it showcases the excellent chemistry between Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Tessa Thompson. You can tell that there's some adlibbing going on and even a few minor character breaks due to making each other laugh. Taika Waititi's approach to filmmaking breathed new life into the Thor franchise and you can tell that everybody clearly had an excellent time navigating the weird world that Waititi shaped. Hemsworth and the director have even talked about the possibility of a Thor 4.

In an interview promoting Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum explained the way that he and Taika Waititi like to work on the set. The two take all of their meticulous homework and research and throw it away, using the previous knowledge as the backdrop for the character. The actor gave props to Waititi's intense editing, which there is a lot of since there are so many takes to choose from. He had this to say.

"Taika and I work in a not dissimilar way. We're nothing if not conscientious and Johnny-on-the-spot with all of our research and ideas, but then we're willing to throw it all away and just fool around and find something playful and find something that tickles us and see where the chips fall, and that's where we go. Anything that you see in the movie was a version that was selected by Taika's tasteful editing from usually 10 other choices of stuff that we tried. We just kind of had a growth spurt and a creative ecstasy together and what you see is the result of something from that."

Thor: Ragnarok comes out digitally on February 20th and then a Blu-ray release follows on March 6th, which will contain all of the bonus material. This outtake coupled with the blooper reel that was released may give James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's DVD extras a run for their money in terms of humor and how much there is. While we wait, you can check out the blooper reel and the newly released deleted scene below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly's Twitter account.