Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok the God of Thunder's third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, electrified both audiences and critics alike reaching over $845M at the global box office. Now the colorful cosmic adventure, loaded with action, humor, drama and spectacle, bursts into homes Digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere, on Feb. 20 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on March. 6. Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for this DVD and Blu-ray release, along with a sneak peek that features one of the movie's most memorable scenes, the humorous beginning of the gladiator match on Sakaar between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela (Cate Blanchett). But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and grapple with his silver-tongued adopted brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the fierce warrior Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the eccentric Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Fans who bring home the Ultimate Cinematic Universe Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) of Thor: Ragnarok will experience all the thunderous action and lightning-fast wit in stunning 4K Ultra HD with next-generation high dynamic range (HDR) visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The Blu-ray's deleted scenes include The Sorcerer Supreme, Skurge Finds Heimdall & Hulk Chases Thor Through Sakaar and Extended Scenes include Thor Meets the Grandmaster, Stupid Avenger vs. Tiny Avenger & Grandmaster and Topaz. The gag reel features a collection of goofs, gaffes and pratfalls starring the cast, while the new short, "Team Darryl," features Darryl (Daley Pearson) getting a new roommate. Fresh off being unseated as the ruler of Sakaar, The Grandmaster makes his way to Earth to start a new life. It's been over a year since Thor left Australia and Darryl has been struggling to pay his rent. Now Darryl needs a new roommate to help make the monthly payments. Unfortunately for Darryl, the Grandmaster was the only one who answered Darryl's "Roommate Needed" ad and with no viable options, the Grandmaster moves in.

Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years - The Evolution of Heroes examines the Cinematic Universe as a whole and revisit each of our heroes' current location and their place in the current MCU timeline, as it all leads up to the one culminating event: Avengers: Infinity War. Getting in Touch with Your Inner Thor shows howThor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi has brought his unique sensibility and sense of humor to the film in a great many ways but it is the evolution of Thor's own sense of humor, which stands out the most in the new film. This piece explores the impact Chris Hemsworth has made on the development of his widely-loved character and celebrates the mighty cast and crew who reveal the fun and hard work that went into assembling Thor's eccentric counterparts. Unstoppable Women: Hela & Valkyrie explores the strong female characters in Thor: Ragnarok, their importance in the MCU, their incredible casting and their epic comic origins. Finding Korg is a tongue-in-cheek interview with Taika on casting Korg. He describes the difficult search for just the right evolution of the character design, and the nuances of this instantly classic character in the MCU. This conversation will also delve into all the extraordinary visual effects that brought Korg, Sakaar and the worlds of Thor: Ragnarok to life.

The bonus features are rounded out with Sakaar: On the Edge of the Known and Unknown, a documentary which will answer all known and unknown questions while also exploring the hard work and creativity that went into creating the look and feel of Sakaar. From design inspired by Jack Kirby's classic artwork to the dedication of the visual development team to the awe-inspiring physical and digital production, you will see this distant world come alive. Journey into Mystery is a deep dive story piece with the writers, director and producer Kevin Feige about the inspirations for "Thor: Ragnarok" within the comics. Most notably, the contest of champions limited series where the Grandmaster pitted our favorite heroes against one another as he does in the film. This piece also further explores Thor's comic book origins and classic arcs through interviews with some of the most important comic creators, such as Walt Simonson and Jack Kirby. 8bit Scenes presents the climactic sequences Final Bridge Battle and Sakaar Spaceship Battle presented in retro video-game format, along with Directors Commentary. Digital exclusives include Evolution of Thor and Hulk's Bromance, which examines this Super Hero friendship, which has spanned through several Marvel films. From their original Helicarrier fight match to the now iconic Hulk punch from Avengers 1, see how Marvel's most powerful Super Heroes become the most extraordinary Super Hero buddies. There are also Additional Deleted Scenes, Travel to Asgard & Race To The Wormhole.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Craig Kyle & Christopher L. Yost. Kevin Feige produces and is joined by executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee. Waititi assembled a talented team behind the camera that included Oscar®-winning production designer Dan Hennah (The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies) and production designer Ra Vincent (What We Do in the Shadows); six-time Goya Award-winning, BAFTA-nominated cinematographer Javier Aguirresarobe, ASC (Secretos del corazón," The Others); film editor Joel Negron (The Nice Guys, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon) award-winning costume designer Mayes C. Rubeo (Avatar, Apocalypto); VFX supervisor Jake Morrison (Marvel Studios' Ant-Man, Thor: The Dark World) and composer Mark Mothersbaugh (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie). Take a look at the Blu-ray trailer and sneak peek below, courtesy of Marvel YouTube, along with the Blu-ray artwork.