Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly coming to a close and, now that Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters, only Black Panther remains before Avengers: Infinity War arrives. That means Thanos is finally going to move out of the shadows and into the light as the MCU's big bad is finally going to get some significant screen time. Those who have seen Thor: Ragnarok know that the first post-credits scene raises some major questions about what this movie does to set up Avengers: Infinity War. Kevin Feige has some answers for us.

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok. If you saw Thor: Ragnarok already, there's no doubt you stayed through the credits, as Marvel has us trained pretty well to do so at this point. The first post-credits scene, and by far the more impactful one, sees Thor and Loki and the ship that they managed to evacuate the survivors of Asgard in. They're discussing whether or not going to Earth is a good idea, as that's their chosen destination. Loki, specifically, has a troubled history there, to say the least. However, the arrival of a giant ship (seriously, it's huge) interrupts their conversation.

We don't see inside the ship and we have no real on screen clues to let us know who it could be. But With Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, most Marvel fans likely assumed that the huge vessel belongs to none other than the Mad Titan himself, Thanos. Indeed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms this to be the case.

"We call it the Sanctuary II."

You may not recognize the name Sanctuary II by name, but it's Thanos' ship. As it turns out, we've seen Sanctuary in the MCU before. In both the post-credits scene in The Avengers and during his small appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos is seen on Sanctuary. It's a giant, bizarre floating cosmic planet that the big bad calls home. Since it isn't very mobile, he's got Sanctuary II, which is still gigantic, but can traverse the galaxy. In this case, it puts him squarely in the path of Thor and every surviving Asgardian.

That means Thor and Loki are going to cross paths with Thanos and, based on what we know about the guy, we're guessing it won't go well. It's entirely possible that this post-credit scene will actually appear in Avengers: Infinity War, as some of these scenes have been pulled directly from future moves previously. The real question is, why is Thanos interested in Thor's ship?

At the end of Thor 3, we see Loki making his way through Odin's treasure room to bring Surtur to life and fulfill the Ragnarok Prophecy in order to defeat Hela. During this sequence, we see Loki pause when he comes across the Tesseract, aka one of the Infinity Stones. While we don't see him do it, it's certainly hinted at that Loki grabs the Tesseract. Since Thanos has the Infinity Gauntlet in his possession, he's now on a quest to get the Infinity Stones. So, if Loki has one, Thanos is going to do his best to get it.

While the Avengers: Infinity War teaser trailer hasn't been released online yet, we know that it features the Guardians of the Galaxy colliding with Thor, who's floating through space. We can guess that means Thanos probably destroys the ship housing the Asgardians. So that's bad news, but also helps give us some idea of how The Avengers could become aware of Thanos' plan.

So there you have it, Marvel fans. Kevin Feige didn't need to say much, but confirming the name of the ship and confirming that it belongs to Thanos in this report by The Wrap is huge. Thor: Ragnarok was mostly just a fun ride, but this post-credits scene has major implications for the future of the MCU.