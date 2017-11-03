One of the most highly-anticipated movies of the fall has arrived as Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok has finally made its way to theaters. This marks the first time that Marvel has released three movies in a single year and Thor: Ragnarok had to bear the burden of going last. By most accounts, the God of Thunder really held his own in his third outing, when compared to the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Those who have already seen the movie know that, not only is it a fun ride, but the ending has some serious implications for the future of the MCU. So let's talk about what happened and what that means moving forward as great reviews continue to pour in from fans and critics alike.

Warning: major spoilers for Thor: Ragnarok ahead. By the time the final conflict between Hela and Thor arises on Asgard, the God of Thunder has had his hammer smashed and he's been through the ringer. He knows he's no match for her, but he has to do the best he can to slow her down so that the survivors of Asgard can make their way safely aboard the giant ship Loki stole from Sakaar. The fight doesn't go well, to say the least, as Hela has Thor nearly defeated in mere minutes. Most notably, she winds up taking one of his eyes in the process. Like father like son.

Right when it looks like Hela, who just so happens to be Thor's estranged sister, is going in for the kill shot, he has a vision of Odin in Norway at the place where he died earlier in the movie. At that point, it's explained that, even though Thor's trusty hammer Mjolnir was a conduit for his power, it was not the source of his power. This leads to Thor discovering a new way to channel his power, making him stronger than ever before.

While this newfound power isn't enough to defeat Hela, it gives he and the Revengers enough time to get everyone safely aboard the ship. It also gives them time to come up with a rather crazy plan. Since Hela gets her power from Asgard, it's decided that Asgard must be destroyed. So, while Thor and Valkyrie fight Hela and keep her distracted, Loki heads to Odin's vault to place The Crown of Surtur on The Eternal Flame, resurrecting Surter, who levels Asgard. Thus, fulfilling the Ragnarok prophecy.

Though Asgard, the location is destroyed at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, it's explained to Thor by Odin that Asgard is a people, not a place. On the ship, Thor takes his rightful place as King of Asgard and it's up to him to decide where to bring his people. Thor decides the most logical place is Earth. Quite likely, since Odin heavily hinted at it earlier in the movie, it looks like they'll be seeking refuge in Norway.

So, what does this mean for the future of the MCU? Well for one, assuming the Asgardians do make it to Earth, it looks like Asgard and Earth will be one. While that may sound crazy, at one point, Asgard was actually transported to Earth in the comics. So it's not that crazy. That could have major implications for the future, but it's hard to know exactly what they'll be. Earth could be in for a bit of a culture shock.

The important things to note are that Asgard as we know it is destroyed, Thor is the new King of Asgard and is now blind in one eye, Hela isn't definitively dead, so we may not have seen the last of her on screen and Thor, along with his people, are on a course for Earth. Though, Thanos may have something to say about that. Marvel succeeded with Thor: Ragnarok, but there's a lot more to come in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. Thor and the Asgardians' struggles are likely far from over.