The amount of connectivity that Marvel Studios has been able to accomplish is truly impressive. However, connecting 17 movies over the course of a decade is going to present its problems. For example, prior to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, there was the issue of having two Infinity Gauntlets existing in the MCU. However, the latest Thor solo adventure has addressed and fixed that problem.

Warning: spoilers ahead for Thor: Ragnarok. Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has been making the press rounds for Thor: Ragnarok lately. As hardcore Marvel fans will be quick to point out, the first Thor has the Infinity Gauntlet in Odin's vault on Asgard in the background. Later, we see Thanos grabbing the Infinity Gauntlet (from a currently undisclosed location) during a post-credits scene. That means two of them existed in the MCU. However, as Thor: Ragnarok reveals, the one in Odin's vault is a fake. Here's what Kevin Feige had to say about it.

"Going all the way back to Phase One, where Infinity War was barely a glint in our eye, we were working on Avengers and trying to put that all together for the conclusion of Phase One. And it's in one shot. It's in one shot in the background...And also, it was on display, I think at Comic-Con. In the Marvel booth. And pretty quickly after that, within a couple years, we were like, well that's clearly not the Gauntlet. The Gauntlet can't be in there. And we had an internal Marvel theory that it was fake. That Odin who you've seen in the other films and who's a... I guess a good father. He's kind of an okay father. Kind of fosters the rivalry."

It's completely understandable that Kevin Feige and Co. would want to sneak in a fun Easter egg in the form of the Infinity Gauntlet in the early days of the MCU. However, at that time, they had no idea that they were actually going to do Avengers: Infinity War, which means they created a bit of a hole in continuity that they needed to fill. Having Hela reveal that the Gauntlet in Thor: Ragnarok is fake is one way of doing that. Kevin Feige went on to talk a bit more about how this came about.

"As we learn in this movie, he vanished his firstborn daughter because he sort of got what he needed, he got to the top of the Nine Realms and it was like oh, this is much too violent. And Hela says, glad to have it, ashamed of how we got it. And we see that mural in the movie of [how] it was not a pleasant history of how Asgard got all that gold. So Odin has a history of doing what he wants to do to maintain power. And going back, I mean, now it's probably five years ago we started again just in our internal creative group saying, 'Well, it's fake.' Because if the Asgardians knew that there was something that had that kind of power, that could theoretically wipe out Asgard and whatever else with a, in the comics, a literal snap of the fingers. They might question Odin's ability to protect them. So Odin put a fake and he goes, it's fine, I got it. Look, it's fine, it's in our vault, don't worry about it. And it's not until Hela goes down there. It was fun being back in that vault, by the way, for the first time since Thor 1. It was just the opportunity to call it a fake. So for people like yourself, and like all of us at Marvel Studios who were paying attention, that answers that question. And for people who have no idea that an out-of-focus Infinity Gauntlet appeared in the back of Thor 1, it just showcases her knowledge and her sort of disgust with the way Odin had handled things on her way to the true power that is below the surface."

So there you have it, Marvel fans. While the issue of having two Infinity Gauntlets in the MCU had to be fixed via retcon, it all worked out. This recent interview with Slash Film, if nothing else, reveals just how aware Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are of how much fans are going to pick things apart. Now, if they can just get the timeline officially sorted out for us, that would be great. Or, at the very least, they could finally release the Avengers: Infinity War trailer online.