A classic Thor: Ragnarok battle scene has been elevated in two new fan-made videos utilizing Lightsabers. The Star Wars universe has introduced some iconic characters and ships over the years, but the Lightsaber may be one of the most recognizable weapons on the planet. And when Hulk and Thor are using them, the situation gets a lot heavier than a normal Jedi fight scene. Thankfully, some clever Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a lot of time on their hands have taken Thor and Hulk's battle to a new level of craziness.

The Sakaar battle between Thor and Hulk is a fan-favorite moment in Taika Waititi's Ragnarok. The scene alone is pretty epic as the two Avengers attempt to fight to the death, but seeing Lightsabers digitally edited into the movie is a whole other level of fun. The famous sounds of the Lightsabers are all featured in the videos as the two heroes try to best each other to a cheering crowd of thousands. Star Wars fans have been making their own Lightsaber battles over the years, but they're often pretty short because of how long it takes to animate them.

It's not clear how long it took these guys to add Lightsabers into nearly five minutes of Ragnarok footage, but one has to imagine it was quite a bit of time and effort to get everything to look as good as it does in these two videos. With that being said, the technology has gotten a lot better over the years, so it might be a little less time consuming than it was a just few years ago.

Related: Marvel Fans Want Thor: Ragnarok Director for Guardians 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars universe are preparing for some exciting moments in the coming months and years. The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of this year and then Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will begin work on their own trilogy, which is rumored to be focusing on the Knights of the Old Republic. If that wasn't enough, the live-action series, The Mandalorian, will debut in November of this year to officially launch the Disney+ streaming service.

As for the MCU, Phase 4 is on the way, which will include Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi is jumping on board to direct the follow up to Ragnarok, which will see him reunite with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Natalie Portman is also returning to the franchise as Jane Foster, but she will be the Mighty Thor this time around, which has MCU fans pretty curious. While we don't know a whole lot about the sequel, we know for a fact there won't be any Lightsaber battles in it, though it would be a good idea. Regardless, you can check out the two Ragnarok videos featuring Thor and Hulk fighting with Lightsabers below, thanks to the ImmersionVFX YouTube channel.