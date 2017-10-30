With Hollywood desperately needing a big win from Thor: Ragnarok at the domestic box office, it seems that the movie has already gotten off to a great start in international markets. The Thor sequel opened in roughly 50% of the global marketplace this past weekend, taking in an impressive $107.6 million, putting it well on its way to achieving global success at the box office, likely surpassing both of its predecessors. The movie has even out-grossed some of its contemporaries in select international markets, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange.

Leading the way at the international box office was the U.K., where Thor: Ragnarok took in $15.8 million, the highest October opening weekend ever for a non-James Bond movie. It also posted the biggest October debut ever in a number of international markets such as South Korea ($15.5 million), Australia ($8.4 million) and Brazil ($8.3 million). This strong international showing has bolstered domestic box office predictions for the superhero sequel, with some predicting a very big weekend for the Asgardian warrior.

Thor: Ragnarok is already a critical hit, with the first wave of Thor: Ragnarok reviews leading to the movie getting a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now with 112 reviews already in, the movie is still holding strong with an impressive 96% Fresh, with just five negative reviews out of 112. Current box office tracking suggests that Thor: Ragnarok could open domestically with roughly $100 million, but the top end of those projections are putting it as high as $125 million. The low end of that projection puts the debut as the eighth best MCU debut (out of 16 movies), but it's still far above 2011's Thor ($65.7 million) and 2014's Thor: The Dark World ($85.7 million).

The $107.6 million international tally is even more impressive since it still has yet to debut in key global markets such as China, Japan, Mexico, Germany and Russia, with the movie rolling out in all of these countries this week. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares in China, since the first Thor movie didn't even debut in China back in 2011. The 2014 sequel Thor: The Dark World earned $55.3 million in China, which was the highest-grossing international market for that sequel. Since this movie has much more buzz, with much better reviews, it wouldn't be surprising if the movie puts up a franchise best in China.

The movie also breaks new ground by introducing Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, who has been confirmed as the first LGBTQ superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it is never out-right stated in the movie that she is bi-sexual, it's possible that this could be addressed even further down the line in the MCU. While it isn't known if there will even be a Thor 4 movie, Taika Waititi has recently said that he would love to direct that movie, if it moves forward from Marvel. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Thor: Ragnarok's international box office tally. Be sure to check back tomorrow for our own box office predictions.