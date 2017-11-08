If you still haven't seen Thor: Ragnarok there will be some SPOILERS below, so read on at your own risk. Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok is well on its way to a second-straight box office win, with an impressive $121 million opening weekend domestically while reaching over $400 million worldwide. The movie was quite the departure from the first two Thor movies, featuring Thor (Chris Hemsworth) sporting a new short-hair look, while reuniting with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and meeting all kinds of new characters on the planet of Sakaar. Many fans and critics alike pointed out how this was easily the funniest Thor movie (and possibly one of the funniest MCU movies period), which Chris Hemsworth revealed in a recent interview was in part due to the actor reaching out to comedic filmmaker and lifelong superhero/comic book fan Kevin Smith.

While neither of the Thor movies were critical or commercial failures, they're both towards the bottom end of the MCU spectrum in terms of both box office grosses and critical reception. Chris Hemsworth revealed in a new interview with Vanity Fair, that he sat down in a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, and told the executive that the third installment needed to be "funnier" and "unpredictable," and it was also the actor's idea to cut Thor's hair, and destroy his hammer, Mjolnir, two of the character's most identifiable accessories. The actor also revealed that listening to Kevin Smith tear into the Thor movies on one of his several podcasts also served as a motivation to do better with the third installment. Here's what Chris Hemsworth had to say below.

"Hearing someone like Smith, who represents the fanboy world, was such a kick in the ass to change gears. We sort of had nothing to lose. People didn't expect what we did with it this time around."

Among the many other changes made were the exclusion of Earth-bound characters such as Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Jane's friend Darcy (Kat Dennings) and Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard), and even on Asgard, key characters like the Warriors Three, Fandral (Zachary Levi), Hogun (Tadanobu Asano) and Volstagg (Ray Stevenson) are barely seen before being killed off by the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett), and even Odin (Anthony Hopkins) meets his maker as well, while there isn't even an appearance or mention of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander). Aside from the title character, the only major players that remain from the first two films are Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Heimdall (Idris Elba), and even he has more of a reduced role.

As we found out over the weekend, all of those changes paid off, with a huge opening weekend both domestically and internationally, with Kevin Feige also revealing how they used this movie to fix the problem they had encountered with the Infinity Gauntlet. Long before Avengers: Infinity War had been planned, fans saw a shot of the Infinity Gauntlet in Odin's vault on Asgard, but it became clear later on that there was another Gauntlet, which Thanos is seen brandishing in the post-credits scene for Avengers: Age of Ultron. It was revealed towards the end of Thor: Ragnarok that the Gauntlet Odin has kept in his vault all along was fake, although we'll get to see the real Gauntlet in action next year during Avengers: Infinity War.

As for Kevin Smith, the filmmaker revealed last month after an advanced screening that the movie is, "Like a Flash Gordon homage," stating the movie is, "Pure joy & legit LOL funny!" Apparently he had no idea that his criticism helped shape, in some small way, this new direction of Thor 3, replying, "Holy s--t" when a fan pointed Chris Hemsworth's quote above from his Vanity Fair interview.