Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok turned out to be one of this year's biggest critical and commercial smash hits, pulling in $311.5 million domestically (7th best of the year) and $848.8 million worldwide (8th highest) of the year, with its 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes making it among the year's best reviewed movies. While the movie's box office run is winding down, the beloved superhero sequel has found another fan in Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds, who took to Twitter to offer some high praise for the movie, and its director, Taika Waititi. Here's what the actor had to say below.

"Late to the party on Thor: Ragnarok. I dislocated my face laughing. @TaikaWaititi is an international treasure. Protect his mind and body at all costs. @thorofficial."

Director Taika Waititi hasn't yet responded to Ryan Reynolds' praise, but we'll have to see if the quick-witted director and the Deadpool 2 star will start trading witty barbs online at some point. It's possible that the star may have been trying to brush up on his Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, since Disney has started the lengthy process of purchasing 20th Century Fox, the studio home of Deadpool 2 and the entire X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Since all of these superheroes will ultimately be under one roof, it's possible that the Merc With the Mouth and the mighty Asgardian might be seen together on the big screen, at some point.

The success of Thor: Ragnarok helped push Disney to over $5 billion at the global box office, making it the third year in a row the studio has crossed that impressive milestone. With Disney prepping for another huge year in 2018, which includes three Marvel movies (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp), not to mention the long-awaited Solo: A Star Wars Story, it seems quite likely that the studio could cross the $5 billion plateau once again in 2018. There will also be three X-Men movies released this year, The New Mutants, Deadpool 2 and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, but the deal for the Disney/Fox sale isn't expected to be finalized until 2019.

Ryan Reynolds has already chimed in a few different times about the Disney Fox deal, including teasing a Deadpool Mickey Mouse team up movie, and, shortly after the deal was officially announced, the actor shared a photo of his character, the Merc With the Mouth, being lead away from Disneyland, after learning that, "you can't actually blow the Matterhorn." All jokes aside, it remains unclear at this very moment how this merger will affect the X-Men universe, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The potential of Thor star Chris Hemsworth ultimately teaming up with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on the big screen is certainly a hilarious prospect to consider, when mulling possibilities for Marvel Phase 4 and beyond. The studio has confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 will be the first Phase 4 movie, debuting July 5, 2019, just a few months after the events of Avengers 4, with Guardians of the Galaxy 3 also confirmed for Phase 4 at this time. Take a look at the tweet from Ryan Reynolds Twitter below.