Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus had to completely rethink Thor for Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive with a lot of different parts. For instance, McFeely and Markus had no idea what Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth were up to while they were making Thor: Ragnarok. This caused some trouble because the writers were working on the last two Avengers movies at the same time.

In a new interview, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely talk about their writing process for Avengers: Endgame. The writers had to take into account the different movies that were being made while they were in the process of their drafts and the eventual additional photography stage of the last two Avengers movies. With that being said, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth really threw them for a loop. McFeely explains.

"Remember, we were inheriting a Thor from Ragnarok who was very well and radically re-toned from the previous Avengers movies. So, we had to fly in Hemsworth and Taika Waititi - word was getting out from Australia, 'You guys understand what we're doing with this movie?' We're like, 'No, I don't know what you mean... Are you making him an idiot? I don't understand!'"

Obviously, Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth weren't trying to make Thor into an idiot in Ragnarok. It's the role that got Hemsworth excited about playing the character again and what brought fans on board for the new ride. From there, it was up to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely to work with this new character, which is how they ended up with the depressed God of Thunder. Markus had this to say.

"In Thor: Ragnarok, he loses his kingdom, his father, his sister, and his eyeball. We just thought about what would happen if any one of us sustained this loss and horror. You would probably get incredibly depressed and retreat from the world. That is a comedic performance with a lot of pain behind it."

The depressed version of Thor was one of the more shocking moments of Avengers: Endgame. The character gained a bunch of weight and sat around playing video games and drinking beer all day. It was a pretty big change from what we're all used to seeing from Chris Hemsworth, who really enjoyed getting a chance to take the character down the new road even further than before.

Now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are wondering which God of Thunder will show up in Thor: Love and Thunder. He could very well be the overweight God from the last movie, but with a happier demeanor. Or, he could have hit the gym in preparation for a new adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy. We'll just have to wait and see. But for now, it's interesting to know just how much Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth shaped both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. You can watch the interview with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely below, thanks to the Vanity Fair YouTube channel.

