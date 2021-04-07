Today brings a brand new trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead. The upcoming thriller stars Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) in the latest from filmmaker Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Wind River). This is one of the many movies this year that will be arriving both in theaters and on HBO Max. Based on the trailer, it certainly looks to be a wild ride. Jolie is contending with fire, assassins, guilt and more all while trying to protect a young kid.

The trailer opens by giving us a sense of Angelina Jolie's character Hannah. She is dealing with an unfortunate incident from her past work as a firefighter. It appears she's trying to live a less eventful life these days. That all changes when she comes across a distressed kid in the woods. From there, things get dangerous in a hurry. This kid is being pursued by dangerous men, and now Hannah is caught right in the middle. Bullets begin to fly. Blood is shed. Trees are burned to the ground. It is, in a word, intense.

Taylor Sheridan wrote the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water, which was released in 2016. The following year, he wrote and directed the thriller Wind River. But it's his work on TV in recent years that has made him a true star in Hollywood. Sheridan is behind Yellowstone, which has since become one of the biggest shows on all of cable. He recently signed an overall deal with ViacomCBS that is expected to make him a very wealthy man. Yellowstone will be getting several spin-offs, including a prequel titled Y: 1883 and another series tentatively titled 6666.

As for Angelina Jolie, she spent several years focusing on directorial efforts such as Unbroken and First They Killed My Father. She has, more recently, stepped back into the spotlight with movies like Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The One and Only Ivan. Jolie is also slated to appear in Marvel's Eternals as Thena later this year.

Those Who Wish Me Dead centers on a smoke jumper named Hannah (Angelina Jolie) who is still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save in a fire. Hannah comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn and finds herself in the middle of a dangerous situation. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Finn Little (Reckoning), Aiden Gillen (Game of Thrones), Medina Senghore (Happy!), Tyler Perry (Gone Girl), Jake Weber (Midway, Homeland) and Jon Bernthal (Ford v Ferrari).

Sheridan directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. It is based on the book by Koryta. Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen and Sheridan produced, with Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, Kathryn Dean, Michael Friedman, Daria Cercek and Celia Khong executive producing. Those Who Wish Me Dead arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on MAy 14 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.