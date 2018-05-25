The Star Wars universe may be seeing the live action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn in an upcoming project. A recently leaked audition video features British actor Adam Templar dressed in Jedi robes while painted blue and wearing red contact lenses. The peculiar tape comes at an odd time since Thrawn creator Timothy Zhan has reportedly said that he'll be writing two more novels but is waiting for Star Wars 9 before making any moves. However, the source of the Zhan intel is not officially confirmed from the man himself.

Grand Admiral Thrawn from Star Wars Rebels for Seasons 3 and 4 could be coming to the big screen, or even possibly the small screen again. The original report from Omega Underground believes that the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie is the most likely candidate of all of the upcoming Star Wars projects. As far as the Star Wars timeline, Obi-Wan seems to make the most sense. In the audition tape, Adam Templar's Thrawn says they are on the hunt for Jedi Master Shakaar, a character who has not been introduced as official canon at this time, who might actually be Jedi Master Shaak Ti or Sakura. Shaak Ti would make the most sense timeline-wise to fit in with Obi-Wan.

Another possibility is that Thrawn could show up in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars 9. Timeline-wise, this theory doesn't make too much sense since it doesn't look like Thrawn would be alive all these years later. However, Lucasfilm is currently casting for Star Wars 9, so this adds to this particular rumor. There could be flashbacks or Grand Admiral Thrawn could still be alive, but nobody knows this officially except for Lucasfilm.

Another possibility is that Grand Admiral Thrawn could show up in Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars TV show. This could be the most plausible if only because it's in the realm of TV, which is would continue the tradition for Thrawn. Plus, the series takes place after the original trilogy, which would mean that Favreau and crew would only have to make up for about 10 years of the villain's absence. On the other hand, it seems a bit early to start casting for the TV series, especially when Star Wars 9 is currently casting and Obi-Wan is reportedly in pre-production.

The leak of the Star Wars audition tape is pretty odd, but it is by a pretty well-known actor. As far as the dialogue is concerned, there's no way that Lucasfilm would be giving official dialogue to the multiple people who are auditioning. If anything, this should shine some light on an upcoming fan-favorite villain in a Star Wars project, which is very exciting. So where will Grand Admiral Thrawn make his debut? We're just going to have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can check out the leaked audition tape at Omega Underground.