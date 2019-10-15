Avengers: Endgame marked the last time star Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr. will all headline a movie together for the foreseeable future, but Hemsworth likes the idea of the three reuniting for a modern take on the cult classic comedy Three Amigos!.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actors are of course well-known for playing the beloved superheroes Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man. After appearing in many of their own movies, the three would co-star in many MCU crossovers, most notably in the Avengers series. Now, Chris Hemsworth believes their on-screen chemistry could carry over well to a comedy along the lines of a new version of Three Amigos.

"That was so sad about kind of finishing Endgame, was just 'Were we ever going to get to hang out again?' And I immediately started thinking 'What else could we do?'" Hemsworth told fans at ACE Comic-Con Chicago. He adds: "We could remake the Three Amigos or something." While there may not be any serious discussions behind the scenes for an updated version of Three Amigos, the suggestion from Hemsworth nonetheless brings up an interesting concept. Even though the idea of rebooting any classic brings about a wave of controversy, many fans of Marvel are voicing their support for this particular pitch by way of social media.

Released in 1986, Three Amigos was directed by John Landis using a screenplay written by Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin, and Randy Newman. It stars Martin along with Chevy Chase and Martin Short as the titular trio, serving as one of the most memorable comedies for each of the three actors. In the movie, Martin, Chase, and Short play three silent film actors who are mistaken for their much tougher on-screen characters by a Mexican village in desperate need of their help. Because of the performances of the lead actors and how Three Amigos has a certain charm to it, the comedy has established itself as a cult classic in the decades following its release. Still, there has never been an official sequel or reboot to the movie.

It's not clear when we'll see Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans all co-starring in the same movie again, but we can still expect to see all three on the big screen in their own upcoming projects. Hemsworth can be seen in Kevin Smith's new comedy Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which is now playing in theaters, and will also play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic about the wrestler. Meanwhile, Evans stars in Rian Johnson's whodunnit murder mystery movie Knives Out, which will be hitting theaters in November. As for Downey, the Iron Man actor is next set to star in Dolittle as the titular doctor who possesses the ability to communicate with animals. As it features Tom Holland voicing a dog in the movie, Dolittle will feature an Avengers reunion of its own.

Whether or not it's for a new version of Three Amigos, it would be amazing to see the three all back together to lead a new movie outside of the MCU. A comedy featuring the trio would be particularly awesome. It's something that needs to happen and hopefully it will. This news comes to us from ComicBook.com.

