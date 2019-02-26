As many of you know well and good by this point in time, writer-director Rob Zombie (Halloween, The Lords of Salem) has an all-new entry in his infamous "Firefly Family" franchise headed our way in early 2019, called Three from Hell. It's been a whopping thirteen years (holy hell) since we've seen these three psycho killers grace the big screen, but when they return sometime later this year, don't expect the Firefly Family to be the only ones creeping up the works. In fact, Zombie took to Instagram the other day to let us all know that Three From Hell will features some "bizzare cameos" including but not limited to the likes of Chaz Bono. Zombie writes:

"Recognize this man? It's Chaz Bono @therealchazbono. One of the many bizarre cameos in THREE FROM HELL."

Nice! Bring on the bizzare cameos, I say. And speaking of Bono, he's no stranger to the the horror genre as the man has snagged roles in the seventh season of Ryan Murphy's FX horror anthology American Horror Story along with a recent role in Julian Richards's Reborn. As for who some of these other bizzare cameos might include it's really anyone's guess at this point. After all, Zombie seems to be friends with pretty much every celebrity on the planet. But our fingers are crossed for some Alice Cooper action.

Three from Hell is written and directed by Rob Zombie, who also produces the new film, along with Mike Elliott. The movie acts as a sequel to Zombie's first film House of 1000 Corpses and his best film The Devil's Rejects, and original stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie are all set to return for more macabre mayhem (and tons of f-bombs) as Captain Spaulding, Otis B. Driftwood, and Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly respectively.

Other returning House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects actors include Danny Trejo as Rondo, and Daniel Roebuck as Morris Green. They will be joined by new cast members include Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper, Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane, Pancho Moler as Sebastian, Bill Oberst Jr. as Tony Commando, and Clint Howard as Mr. Baggy Britches. In addition to those actors, the cast will also include such classic names as Dee Wallace, Wade Williams, Austin Stoker, Emilio Rivera, David Ury, and Tom Papa in (as of now) unspecified roles.

For those who need a refresher course, House of 1000 Corpses began when "an empty fuel tank and a flat tire lead two couples down a terror-riddled road to the House of 1000 Corpses. House of 1000 Corpses is at its core a story of a family, a cast of twisted individuals who, with each slash of a throat or stab thru the chest, add bodies to their sick human menagerie."

And Zombie's follow-up, The Devil's Rejects kicked off following "a raid on the rural home of the psychopathic Firefly family. Two members of the clan, Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), manage to flee the scene. Heading to a remote desert motel, the killers reunite with Baby's father, Capt. Spaulding (Sid Haig), who is equally demented and intent on maintaining their murder spree. While the trio continues to torment and kill various victims, the vengeful Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) slowly closes in on them."

Three From Hell doesn't have an official release date as of yet, but Zombie has teased we can expect to see it in early 2019.