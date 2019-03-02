As many of you know well and good by this point in time, writer-director Rob Zombie (Halloween, The Lords of Salem) has an all-new entry in his infamous "Firefly Family" franchise headed our way in early 2019, called Three from Hell. It's been a whopping thirteen years (holy hell) since we've seen these three psycho killers grace the big screen, and Zombie recently teased that they will be joined this time around by a bunch of "bizarre cameos" including Chaz Bono. And today Zombie let us know that he's added another classic genre actor to the cast with The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Barry Bostwick.

Rob Zombie took to Instagram to announce this new cast member writing:

"Another exciting 3 From Hell cameo! Here I am with the one and only Barry Bostwick! As a huge fan Rocky Horror, it was a blast to have Barry join the cast."

Barry Bostwick is best known for the role of Brad in The Rocky Horror Picture Show yes, but the man also had a lead role in Michael J Fox's long-running sitcom Spin City as well as roles in such classic films as Weekend at Bernie's II, Spy Hard, Hannah Montana: The Movie, and Grand-Daddy Day Care} as Dynamite Dan North. I'm kidding. But seriously, Bostwick has had some quality genre roles in the past few years such as Mr. Abbadon in "The Night Billy Raised Hell", director Darren Lynn Bousman's segment from the recent horror anthology Tales of Halloween, and Santa himself in Slay Belles. Good to see Bostwick back in the genre, I say. Keep it going!

Rob Zombie is writing and directing Three From Hell, and he is also producing alongside Mike Elliot. Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, and Sheri Moon Zombie will be back in full force as The Firefly Family, with all three confirmed to be reprising their roles. Zombie shot the movie last year before heading out on tour, and then he let the footage sit and simmer a bit, before jumping into the post-production process earlier this year. Hopefully the movie will be in theaters this fall.

Captain Spaulding, Otis B. Driftwood, and Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly were first seen in House of 1000 Corpses. That movie was originally supposed to be released by Universal, and was shot on their backlot. But there were a lot of problems behind the scenes. The studio dropped it, and it was later picked up for distribution by LionsGate only to become a huge cult hit. The Firefly family later returned in the much grittier sequel The Devil's Rejects, solidifying Zombie as a strong force in the horror movie world.

Danny Trejo will be back this round as Rondo, with Daniel Roebuck starring as Morris Green in this latest gruesome joyride. Other cast members getting down in the dirt this time around include Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper, Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane, Pancho Moler as Sebastian, Bill Oberst Jr. as Tony Commando, and Clint Howard as Mr. Baggy Britches. Other icons have also been announced, and include Dee Wallace reuniting with Zombie after her appearance in The Lords of Salem, along with Wade Williams, Austin Stoker, Emilio Rivera, and David Ury. Comedian Tom Papa is showing up in an unspecified role after Rob Zombie directed one of his comedy specials. Yes, that actually happened. And it was pretty amazing. Especially considering that Tom Papa is one of the few 'clean' comedians working today.

House of 1000 Corpses followed a tale of sick and twisted killers and the poor saps who had the unfortunate luck to run into them. That movie even starred Rainn Wilson in a pre-Office appearance that some have forgotten. The movie was a fine mix of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Dan Aykroyd's Nothing But Trouble topped with a White Zombie twist. The Devil's Rejects picked up the story further down the road, with Otis and Baby on the run and hiding out at a Hotel. They are later joined by Capt. Spaulding for some gruesome fun. The movie ends with the trio going out in a hail of bullets. How will they be resurrected in Three From Hell? We'll just have to wait and see.

Three From Hell was originally teased as an early 2019 release. But it's looking more and more like we'll be treated to this gory treat later in the year, perhaps around Halloween time. There is no release date set yet. Zombie announced Barry Bostwick's participation himself over on Instagram.