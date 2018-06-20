Rob Zombie has shared the first poster for his latest movie 3 from Hell. The movie came as something of a surprise as the director and musician announced filming of the sequel had commenced in March. He made quick work of it and wrapped filming in April before heading out on tour with Marilyn Manson. Now, Zombie has shared the first poster for the horror flick, which features the character of Otis flipping us off, as well as a new photo of Baby, which sheds some light on the plot.

The poster, which is the first in a series of five forthcoming character posters, was shared by Rob Zombie on Instagram. The poster features Bill Moseley back as Otis Driftwood, who seemingly died in a hail of gunfire at the end of The Devil's Rejects with the rest of the Firefly Family. However, they clearly survived, or are going to be resurrected somehow, and are coming back for Three From Hell. Based on this poster, Otis is none too happy about the situation they're in. Here's what Zombie had to say about it.

"Dig it man! Here is the first in a series of 5 character teaser posters from my next film Three From Hell! Otis has a message for the man. #threefromhell #robzombie #billmoseley #freethethree #sherimoonzombie #sidhaig #richardbrake #dannytrejo #panchomoler #jeffdanielphillips #thedevilsrejects #houseof1000corpses"

The image of Baby sees her being escorted from a courtroom after "yet another violent outburst," according to the caption provided with the photo. We also see that she has some healed wounds in her arm, signaling that the |trio survived the barrage of bullets they suffered at the end of Devil's Rejects and have been in captivity since. Three From Hell doesn't have a release date yet, but the poster confirms that the movie will be released in 2019. So those hoping that Rob Zombie would make it a really quick turnaround in the post-production process as well may want to temper those expectations a bit. Still, the movie is moving right along and will be coming our way next year.

This serves as a continuation of the trilogy Rob Zombie started with his first movie House of 1000 Corpses. That tale was continued in The Devil's Rejects, which many consider to be his best movie to date, but it's been more than a decade since we last saw these characters on screen. But Otis, Baby and Captain Spaulding are back, as improbable as that may seem. The cast for the movie includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Danny Trejo, Clint Howard, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Dee Wallace, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Kevin Jackson, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Bill Oberst Jr., Dot-Marie Jones, Richard Riehle and Tom Papa.

Once Rob Zombie concludes his summer tour he should get back to editing and will maybe even get around to cutting a trailer sooner rather than later. Bill Moseley did refer to it as a masterpiece once filming wrapped, which only further fuels the desire horror fans have for the sequel. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie are made available. For now, you can check out the first Three From Hell poster as well as the new image, courtesy of Rob Zombie's Instagram, for yourself below.