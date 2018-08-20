Rob Zombie has been on the road with Marilyn Manson for the past few weeks, as the sinister duo is in the final stretch of their Twins of Evil: The Second Coming Tour (which wraps in Irvine, CA on August 29th). While this means that editing and finalizing his sequel to The Devil's Rejects, Three from Hell, has had to take a backseat to Zombie's musical duties, the shock-rocker-turned-filmmaker has been doing his damnedest to keep fans titillated. In addition to sharing the film's first teaser with stadium-sized audiences, he's released a couple choice, mugshot-style character posters for Captain Spaulding (played by Sid Haig) and Otis Driftwood (played by Bill Moseley). Today, Zombie released the final character poster via Instagram, where he stated:

"We saved the best for last. In the words of Foxy 'Baby's back motherfuckers!' The final character teaser THREE FROM HELL poster! Sheri Moon Zombie returns as the ass kicking, bat shit crazy Baby Firefly. Her shirt says SUPER FREAK if you were wondering."

If the actress's last name didn't tip you off, Sheri Moon Zombie is Rob Zombie's wife; formerly Sheri Lyn Skurkis, the actress/model/dancer/designer married Zombie back in 2002. In addition to The Devil's Rejects and the first film in the franchise, House of 1,000 Corpses, she's appeared in all of her husband's feature films (Halloween, Halloween II, Lords of Salem, 31), and even lent her voice to the animated The Haunted World of El Superbeasto as well as on TV in Californication and CSI: Miami.

There isn't a plot summary or even a short synopsis for Three From Hell on the film's IMDB page, and it'll most likely be a while still until we see an official trailer. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for 2005's The Devil's Rejects at the bottom of the article. In that film:

"After a raid on the rural home of the psychopathic Firefly family, two members of the clan, Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie), manage to flee the scene. Heading to a remote desert motel, the killers reunite with Baby's father, Capt. Spaulding (Sid Haig), who is equally demented and intent on maintaining their murder spree. While the trio continues to torment and kill various victims, the vengeful Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) slowly closes in on them."

In addition to Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, and Bill Moseley, Three From Hell's sizable ensemble cast includes Emilio Rivera, Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa. In addition to a summary and a real trailer, we're also waiting for an official release date (though Zombie promises we'll see Three From Hell sometime in 2019).

If you're more interested in The Second Coming tour than Three From Hell, you can check out remaining tour dates below with the trailer for The Devil's Rejects. Thanks to Rob Zombie for personally dropping this latest poster.