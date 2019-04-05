Rob Zombie has released a new photo of Bill Moseley in character as Otis from his anticipated movie 3 from Hell. Posting it to his official Instagram account, Zombie reveals he's putting the finishing touches on the long-awaited project, making sure everything is just right before calling it a wrap. "I know it seems like we've been working on this forever, but it must be perfect," the filmmaker states in the photo's caption. While the movie is expected to release this year, Zombie has held off on giving fans an exact premiere date. This likely has to do with the director's insistence on making the movie perfect before releasing it, and hopefully it will all be worth the wait.

3 from Hell serves as a sequel to two of Zombie's previous movies, House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects. In the former, the members of the Firefly family are first introduced. This includes Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby, Bill Moseley as Otis, and Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding. An homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and similar horror movies, House of 1000 Corpses tells the story of a group of traveling teenagers falling victim to the murderous Fireflys. Filled with violence and gore, the movie set the stage for what fans could expect to see from the director's horror movies.

When Rob Zombie later made The Devil's Rejects, Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding all returned for the official sequel. This time, the group is on the run from the police, killing people in horrific ways along the way. After leaving behind many dead bodies, the group is confronted by armed officers in the ending of the movie. The three are presumably killed when they are met with a flurry of bullets from the police, but as 3 from Hell will show, it turns out that the deadly trio has actually survived. Because each movie in the series only seems to get more violent, it would appear the next one will be even more brutal than the past two installments of the Firefly trilogy.

A full plot synopsis for 3 from Hell has not been revealed by Zombie, but the filmmaker has provided some clues about what to expect through past sneak peek photos. It appears the Firefly family survives the shootout from the end of The Devil's Rejects, with all three placed under arrest for their sinister crimes. The trio goes on trial to face the consequences, only to presumably break free and continue the bloody carnage the Fireflys are known best for. Moseley has promised that the movie will be incredibly violent, so we're expecting 3 from Hell to be a gory good time.

It's far too early to tell how this movie will turn out, and if it will be as well-received by Zombie's fans as The Devil's Rejects was. At this point, however, things seem promising. If you're going in expecting to see Otis, Baby, and Captain Spaulding brutally butchering hapless victims once again, then you're probably going to wind up satisfied. You can take a peek at Rob Zombie's Instagram post with the photo of Moseley below.