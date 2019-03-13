The Haunted World of El Superbeasto writer-director Rob Zombie's new nightmare Three from Hell has completed production and is set to be released sometime later this year. This third entry in the Firefly Family saga is a follow-up to his first feature House of 1000 Corpses starring Karen Black, Rainn Wilson, Walton Goggins, and Tom Towles, and its 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects starring Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, Lew Temple, and William Forsythe. And today Zombie himself took to Instagram to share an all-new pic of Bill Moseley's Otis Driftwood.

"Otis may be spending his days behind bars but at least he's still got his music."

You can check out the new pic for yourself below which, as promised, features Otis stuck in a jail cell, airing out his tighty whities and listening to some tunes. We can only imagine what this tune might be considering that Rob Zombie loves to adorn his films with some truly classic songs such as Nazareth's "Love Hurts" in his remake of John Carpenter's Halloween and its sequel Halloween II, and The Velvet Underground's "Venus in Furs" which capped-off Zombie's underappreciated witch flick The Lords of Salem. Part of me sincerely hopes that Otis is listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird." This song choice would be hilarious considering that was the tune that was blaring when the entire Ruggsville Police Department blasted Driftwood, and his surviving family members to - what we believed to be - kingdom come.

Along with Bill Moseley returning for more mayhem as Otis B. Driftwood, Rob Zombie's Three From Hell will also feature Sid Haig's return as the killer clown Captain Spaulding, along with Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie returning as Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly. Joing them again from The Devil's Rejects will be Danny Trejo as the infamous bounty hunter Rondo along with Daniel Roebuck as talk show host Morris Green.

Their costars in this new Firefly adventure include Dee Wallace as Greta, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper, Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane, Pancho Moler as Sebastian, Bill Oberst Jr. as Tony Commando, and Clint Howard as another clown by the delightful name of Mr. Baggy Britches. Other confirmed cast members include Wade Williams, Austin Stoker, Emilio Rivera, David Ury, and Tom Papa. And that's not counting some of the "bizarre cameos" Zombie has promised such as The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Barry Bostwick and Cher and Sonny Bono's kid, Chaz Bono.

On top of taking on the duties of writing and directing Three From Hell Zombie will also produce the film alongside Mike Elliott (Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy, The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power). David Daniels (Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood, 31) is the movie's cinematographer, and Glenn Garland (The Devil's Rejects, Rob Zombie's Halloween) is currently handling editing. Three From Hell has completed production and Lionsgate and Saban Films are all set to unleash this new nightmare upon the masses sometime in 2019. This new pic was shared by writer-director Rob Zombie over on Instagram.