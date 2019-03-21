Writer-director Rob Zombie is hard at work finishing up his new Firefly Family fright flick 3 from Hell, and the man is all over Instagram posting pics as he works on the film's final stage of post-production, sound-mixing. In fact, it looks like Zombie is posting a new pic from the flick for every single day of the process. So far the new looks include Sheri Moon Zombie as Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly, Richard Brake as Winslow Foxworth Coltrane, and Jeffrey Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper. Along with Strange Days, Super Mario Bros., Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Do the Right Thing actor Richard Edson and Battle for the Planet of the Apes and Assault on Precinct 13 actor Austin Stoker in currently unnamed roles.

Not only that, but Rob Zombie let us all know via these new posts that sound-mixing for 3 from Hell is being handled by a triple Academy Award winner who has mixed everything from Star Wars to Inglourious Basterds! After a bit of digging, I can only assume Zombie is talking about Michael Minkler who, yes, worked on Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds and George Lucas's original Star Wars back in 1977. The three Academy Awards Minkler has won that Zombie mentions were for Bill Condon's Dreamgirls, Rob Marshall's Chicago, and Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down. So, yeah, I think it's safe to say Three from Hell is being worked on by Michael Minkler.

In addition to the cast named above, Rob Zombie's 3 from Hell also stars Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding, Bill Moseley as Otis B. Driftwood, Danny Trejo as Rondo, Dee Wallace as Greta, Daniel Roebuck as Morris Green, Pancho Moler as Sebastian, and Bill Oberst Jr. as Tony Commando. They are joined by Wade Williams, Emilio Rivera, David Ury, Tom Papa, and Clint Howard as Mr. Baggy Britches. Kevin Jackson also stars as Gerard James alongside Sylvia Jefferies as Heather Starship Galen, Billy Blair as Garbage Man, Duane Whitaker as Dr. Bankhead, and Jan Hoag as Betty Lou. Dot-Marie Jones, Sean Whalen, and Richard Riehle have unspecified roles.

Three from Hell is the third entry in Zombie's Firefly Family films. The other two films include 2003's House of 1000 Corpses starring Haig, Moseley, and Moon alongside Karen Black, Rainn Wilson, Walton Goggins, and Tom Towles. And then there's 2005's The Devil's Rejects starring Haig, Moseley, and Moon once again alongside William Forsythe, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, and Lew Temple. Zombie also produces Three from Hell along with Mike Elliott. Greg Holstein is executive producer. The film should be unleashed sometime later this year.

For those of you that might not know, on top of taking the helm of this new nightmare, along with House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, Zombie has also directed films such as 31, Halloween, Halloween II, and The Lords of Salem. But whatever, you already knew that. That said, were you aware that Zombie has also directed an episode of CSI: Miami, a stand up comedy special for Tom Papa, an animated movie called The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, and a Woolite commercial? All true stories. Did you know that? Well, now you do. Do what you will with the knowledge. These new pics come to us via Rob Zombie's Instagram.