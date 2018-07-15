Baby, Otis and Captain Spaulding have survived the bloody finale of The Devil's Rejects and are coming back in director Rob Zombie's latest gore splattered epic Three from Hell. The movie has officially wrapped, and now Zombie is sharing a look at the first teaser trailer, which promises the bloodiest resurrection since Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ. He offers this message to fans.

"Keep your eyes peeled for the THREE FROM HELL trailer during our show! A little preview for you all. It not often you get to watch 14,000 people watch a trailer."

Three From Hell brings back Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby, Bill Moseley as Otis and the great Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding. The movie will be in theaters sometime in 2019. Rob Zombie hasn't started post production, as he's on the road with his 'Twins of Evil' tour, appearing alongside Marilyn Manson. That's where he's been showing off this first tease, which doesn't provide any actual footage from the film.

The cast is comprised of B-Movie heavyweights, including Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones and Tom Papa.

Rob Zombie has been using his Instagram to hype the upcoming sequel. He's also been using the Local Boogeyman store to get the word out early that his trio of reprobates is back on the road. Boogeyman recently put an awesome Baby behind bars shirt on sale in their shop, and now they are selling some pretty cool Three From Hell pins. Boogeyman will soon have plenty of more exclusive merchandise from the movie as it rolls out in grand fashion.

Rob Zombie has most recently been sharing character posters from Three From Hell, which you can also see below. These black and white one-sheet teasers have been slowly coming over the course of the last two months. First, we got a look at Bill Moseley as Otis. This was followed by Danny Trejo's return as Rondo. Last week, we got a look at Sid Haig's return as Captain Spaulding. There are still two more posters to come, with Sheri Moon Zombie yet to be seen as Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Warden Virgil Dallas Harper.

You can take a look at the first Three From Hell trailer here. It's mostly words flashing on the screen, triumphing the trio's untimely return. Its matched up with some old footage from The Devil's Rejects. But it's enough to get everyone excited for what could be 2019's greatest horror sequel. And this is a year that's also getting a follow-up to IT, so it has its work cut out for it.