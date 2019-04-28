Rob Zombie has posted a message on Facebook updating his fans on the status of his next horror movie 3 from Hell, and it looks like the official trailer will be coming soon. According to the filmmaker, it was an arduous process for the movie to finally receive its R rating, which ultimately slowed down post-production by a few months. "Anyway that is the reason you haven't seen a trailer yet. We are currently working on a trailer and hope to get it out in the world ASAP," Zombie adds on the Facebook post, promising that the long and wild ride will all be worth it. "I know it seems like you've been waiting forever, well I've been working on this film everyday for the last two years so trust me I know how you feel."

At this point, there is still a lot we don't know about the plot of 3 From Hell, which a trailer will certainly help rectify. What's been established is that the movie will serve as a direct sequel to The Devil's Rejects, which was released 14 years ago. It appears the Firefly family - Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Baby (Sheri Moon-Zombie) - have all survived the shootout with police and have been placed in jail. Some sneak peek images released so far have shown the surviving Fireflys in the courtroom, preparing to go to trial for their many heinous murders. Knowing Rob Zombie, however, we can bet on the three going free to continue the bloodshed once again.

All three characters first appeared in Zombie's directorial debut movie, House of 1000 Corpses. Released in 2003, the exploitation horror movie followed a group of book-writing teenagers hoping to learn about the legend of Dr. Satan, only to wind up tortured and mutilated by the Firefly family. An homage to movies like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes, the movie was incredibly violent, setting the tone for what filmgoers could expect from Zombie as a filmmaker. Zombie went on to direct many more horror movies in the years since, though this one remains a favorite for many of his fans.

Related: Rocky Horror Icon Barry Bostwick Takes on Rob Zombie's Three from Hell

In 2005, Zombie made a direct sequel to House of 1000 Corpses by releasing The Devil's Rejects. The movie continues the killing spree of the Firefly family, who have now taken their murders on the road. After committing a series or grisly killings even more gruesome than before, the Fireflys have a final showdown with the police in the end of the movie, resulting in a massive shootout between both sides. Presumably, the Firefly family is killed by the hailstorm of bullets, but as 3 From Hell will prove, it seems the dastardly trio has somehow survived.

In addition to the promise of a trailer around the corner, Zombie also shared a new image of Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding in the movie. Tentatively, the movie will arrive in theaters in early fall, but nothing official has yet been set. Let's hope that news comes sooner than later, especially with the trailer release drawing near. You can take a look at Zombie's facebook post below.