The Three Men and a Baby remake is officially happening at Disney+ in 2022. Zac Efron is attached to star. Not too many details are available, but it is believed that the reboot will be a modern take on the 1987 comedy, which starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson as three bachelors who suddenly have to take care of a baby. No other cast members have been announced, but that information will likely be available in the coming months.

Get ready for a modern take on the hilarious '80s comedy Three Men and a Baby starring @ZacEfron! This is slated for a 2022 release on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

No director for the Three Men & A Baby reboot has been announced either. However, with signs pointing to a modern remake, one can assume that there will be some large differences from the 1987 original. As to what those changes will be, that is unclear at the moment, but one can assume that a baby will be involved, along with three friends that are forced to take care of it. The original movie had a premise based on men not being able to take care of an infant without a woman.

A lot has changed since 1987, which means that the Three Men & A Baby reboot will challenge some of the norms from the original movie, which will likely have to do with current views on men and fatherhood. This has not been confirmed, as Disney only announced that the reboot was officially on the way during their Investors Day presentation. Regardless, the Disney+ reboot will probably have a lot of eyes on it, thanks to the casting of Zac Efron alone.

Three Men & A Baby was released in 1987 and is based off of the 1985 French movie Trois hommes et un couffin (Three Men and a Cradle). There was not a whole lot of expectations on the comedy when it was released, but it ended up becoming a surprise box office success upon its release. Three Men & A Baby was the biggest domestic box office hit of 1987, going on to surpass Fatal Attraction and eventually grossing $167 million in the United States and Canada, while taking in $240 million worldwide. The movie even won the 1988 People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Motion Picture.

The box office success of Three Men & A Baby guaranteed that a sequel was going to be made. Three Men and a Little Lady came out in 1990 and reunited Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson. Critics did not give the sequel favorable reviews and it made considerably less at the box office than its predecessor. Despite the lackluster box office performance, Disney announced in 2010 that they were developing Three Men & A Bride, but nothing ever came out of it. You can check out the official announcement of the Three Men & A Baby reboot above, thanks to the official Disney Twitter account.