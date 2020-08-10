Disney is moving forward with a Three Men and a Baby remake based on the 1980s classic comedy. What's more, they've tapped Zac Efron to star in the lead role. This comes as the studio is looking to beef up its streaming offerings in an aim to compete with Netflix in the direct-to-consumer marketplace. As such, this is being developed for the Disney+ streaming service and not as a theatrical release.

According to a new report, Zac Efron has boarded the project. It has not been revealed who, precisely, Efron will be playing. Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson headlined the original. No director has been set yet, but Gordon Gray, who most recently worked on Ben Affleck's The Way Back, is on board to produce. Will Reichel (Hot Air) penned the screenplay for the remake. No details have been revealed in regards to how Reichel updated the story. There is no word at this time who may be tapped to star alongside Efron.

The original Three Men and a Baby movie was released in 1987. Itself a remake of the 1985 French film Trois hommes et un couffin which centers on a trio of roommates Peter (Tom Selleck), Michael (Steve Guttenberg) and Jack (Ted Danson) who are all successful and happily unmarried. Peter and Michael are hit with a big surprise when a young woman abandons an infant on their doorstep along with a letter stating that the baby girl belongs to Jack, who happens to be away on business. They are then forced to take care of her and they soon become attached.

The movie was a massive hit for Disney at the time, bringing in $167 million at the box office. Star Trek icon Leonard Nimoy was in the director's chair. A sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, was released in 1990. Nimoy did not return to direct but the central cast reprised their roles. Emile Ardolino took the helm. The follow-up was not nearly as successful financially.

For Zac Efron, this represents a return to Disney. The actor got his big break in the High School Musical franchise, which kicked off in 2006. Efron has since become a major star with a varied career. Some of his other credits include Neighbors, 17 Again and That Awkward Moment. Efron took a dramatic turn as Ted Bundy last year in Netflix's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Efron most recently took a turn as host for his docuseries Down to Earth. Efron also provided the voice of Fred in this year's animated Scooby Doo movie Scoob.

There is no word yet on how soon production could begin but a search for a director is underway. This is one of several high-profile movie projects being developed specifically for Disney+. The studio is also working on a reimagining of its animated Robin Hood movie, as well as a new Home Alone reboot. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.